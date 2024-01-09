Nanyang Polytechnic's Information Technology Students to Graduate with Additional Industry-Recognised Certification

All NYP School of Information Technology students enrolled from 2023 will graduate with both their diplomas and additional industry certifications

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanyang Polytechnic has taken another step to advance competency-based learning by equipping all School of Information Technology (IT) students with an industry-recognised certification to complement their diplomas and ensure they are industry-ready.

Technology certifications help learners validate their technical skills and give them a competitive edge in today's dynamic job market. The Asia Pacific Digital Skills Study by Gallup and AWS showed that 77 per cent of Singaporean employers agree or strongly agree that a digital certification or training is an acceptable substitute for a university degree.

Under this new initiative, learners from the School of IT's five diplomas - covering various specialisations, including AI, cybersecurity and analytics, will be given access to additional in-demand industry certifications to enhance their industry relevance and post-graduation career prospects.

"In today's changing environment, employers have moved beyond academic qualifications and are increasingly hiring technology professionals based on digital skills mastery and industry-endorsed credentials. This new initiative empowers graduates from our School of IT to become more relevant to the technology industry and future jobs market through recognised certifications," said Russell Chan, Principal & CEO, NYP.

"This also aligns with our Professional Competency Model – where industry partners co-develop and co-deliver Competency Units to our students, equipping them with both academic knowledge and industry-recognised technology skills. With certification content infused into our curriculum, our students do not need to spend additional time on their own to acquire skills mastery. The time saved can then be used to help them prepare for the industry certifications' respective examinations."

"Professionals with cloud skills are in high demand as more organisations invest in their future with the cloud. We're proud to help Nanyang Polytechnic advance the training and learning opportunities for its students. With AWS Academy, students will be equipped with the in-demand, practical cloud skills they need to land high-quality jobs in one of the fastest growing industries," said Jess Gilmore, Global Program Lead, AWS Academy.

Working with-industry, for-industry, has been NYP's mandate since its founding in 1992. Through this new industry certifications initiative, we will work with leading partners in the technology sector to identify both in-demand and emerging digital skills to ensure that students are always prepared for current and emerging technologies. The inaugural batch of diploma learners enrolled in April this year with the School of IT will be given the option to choose from these industry certifications:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified Cloud Practitioner (ACP),

PCEP™ – Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer,

EC-Council Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI),

Microsoft Certified: Power BI Data Analyst Associate, or

Professional Scrum Developer™ (PSD) certification.

More certifications will be added progressively.

