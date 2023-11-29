Navisite Expands Collaboration with AWS in Asia-Pacific

Digital transformation leader strengthens regional presence and capabilities with AWS to help organizations successfully migrate Oracle to AWS Cloud

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite, a global strategic advisory and digital transformation leader, announced today that it has strengthened its presence and collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Asia-Pacific to help organizations migrate and modernize Oracle applications and databases on AWS Cloud.

In addition to increased regional investment with consulting and technical resources, Navisite will partner with AWS teams in Singapore and Australia on go-to-market activities such as events, webinars, and other sales and marketing collaborations to educate and support customer migrations of Oracle environments, including Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), JD Edwards, Hyperion, and PeopleSoft.

"Organizations are concerned with moving business-critical Oracle apps to the cloud, especially in areas like security, performance, and licensing compliance," said Mark Clayman, CEO at Navisite. "We've had enormous success helping customers overcome these barriers and reduce management complexity and costs on the cloud. We look forward to what we can accomplish with AWS to extend these capabilities in Asia-Pacific and meet the demand for cloud expertise and services."

Navisite has been helping organizations migrate Oracle workloads to AWS since 2011 and is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with specialized AWS Migration and Oracle competencies. Navisite works with customers to develop the optimal migration path for Oracle-based workloads and support their success with end-to-end cloud migration, optimization, and managed services.

For example, Navisite helped Penske Australia & New Zealand reduce its data center footprint and migrate Oracle EBS to AWS. The migration not only delivered significant cost savings but also enabled the company to focus on important IT initiatives that deliver business value, rather than spending time and resources managing a legacy system.

"The migration process was as painless as Navisite portrayed it to be," said Bobby Stojceski, chief security officer at Penske Australia & New Zealand. "And now that AWS is part of our environment, we're seeing more capabilities that we could use in AWS that we didn't have available to us before."

"Many organizations don't realize what options they have for Oracle, so it's important we bring the right resources and capabilities to support their success," said Andrew Powell, head of SAP and Oracle Partner Network – APJ at AWS. "Navisite's experience migrating Oracle workloads to AWS is exceptional, and we're thrilled to expand our collaboration in Asia-Pacific to support one of the fastest-growing markets for AWS."

To learn more about how Navisite helped Penske Australia & New Zealand, read the case study.

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise, and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build, and support more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

