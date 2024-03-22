NETA AUTO'S FIRST THAILAND FACTORY OFFICIALLY COMMENCES MASS PRODUCTION

BANGKOK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, NETA has made significant progress in localizing its presence in the Thai market. NETA's Thai subsidiary has obtained ,185 Certificate, the Thai government's certification for vehicle production, enabling the commencement of large-scale production at its

at NETA's Thai Ecological Smart Factory. This marks NETA's first EV factory outside China and the first EV manufacturing facility that strategically located in an industrial estate in Bangkok.

【NETA's Thai Ecological Smart Factory】

With an annual production capacity of 20,000 vehicles, the Thai factory will serve as a key manufacturing hub for NETA's right-hand-drive electric vehicles. The factory will prioritize localized production to meet the green mobility needs of the Thai market and beyond, contributing to global energy transformation efforts.

This Thai facility serves as a crucial starting point for NETA's global strategy. It will assist NETA in enhancing its electric vehicle production capabilities and will enable the company to meet the rapidly growing demand of the Thai electric vehicle market by offering a variety of innovative models equipped with the latest technologies.

The entire staff at the Thailand factory is fully engaged in the bustling production process. At the eco-friendly factory located in Bangkok, industrial workers are assembling the NETA V-II. Set to debut at the upcoming Thailand Motor Show, the NETA V-II will mark the second flagship model introduced by NETA into the Thai market.

As a leading force in China's new energy vehicle sector, NETA has consistently adhered to a global development strategy, leading the charge in international expansion. Its overseas footprint spans across ASEAN, South America, and the Middle East markets, with ongoing endeavors to explore markets in Europe, Africa, and beyond. This effort has garnered strong recognition from nearly 400,000 users worldwide. In 2023, NETA's international expansion strategy accelerated, achieving over 20,000 units in overseas sales, securing the top spot among new energy vehicle companies and marking a 567% year-on-year growth. In January and February 2024, NETA's overseas sales reached 4,516 units, ranking first among new energy vehicle exporters. In 2024, NETA plans to expand its global sales network to cover 60 countries, establishing 300 overseas sales and service outlets.

The initiation of full-scale production at the Thailand Eco-Smart Factory represents a major milestone. NETA's ecological factory layout does not stop in Thailand. There are already two factories under construction in Indonesia and Malaysia. In the future, it will extend to the entire Southeast Asia, establishing and improving its proprietary procurement system in the target region. This move will provide robust support for NETA's rapid global expansion and accelerate the accessibility of high-quality smart electric vehicles worldwide.

About NETA Auto

NETA Auto, a brand of Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (Hozon), is a leading innovator in the smart electric vehicle industry. With a focus on "Tech for all" and "Make intelligent EVs for all," NETA Auto develops high-quality electric vehicles and cutting-edge technologies. Its lineup includes popular models like NETA GT, NETA S, NETA X, NETA AYA (NETA V-II), and NETA V. NETA Auto is dedicated to the mass consumer market, introducing new models each year and covering the mainstream A0-B segments. The brand have also developed the "Shanhai Platform," an intelligent and safe car platform, and the HOZI Technology brand, meeting user demands and promoting accessibility to advanced technology.

SOURCE NETA Auto