New Business Opportunities in the Silver Economy-Many overseas companies participate in China's largest senior care show

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 15, China's State Council issued "Opinions on Developing the Silver Economy and Improving the Welfare of the Elderly," which aims to promote the "silver economy," a series of economic activities, including the provision of products and services for the elderly [*Source–www.gov.cn]. Obviously, this will bring huge demand potential for multi-layer elderly care services.

The policy's launch has brought unprecedented attention to China's senior care industry. China's potential market for the aging economy is attracting increasing attention from global senior care companies. Many overseas companies choose to attend China's largest senior care show- The 2024 Shanghai International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine and Healthcare, also known as AID 2024.

AID 2024 will be held in June 13-15 in Hall W2-W5 of the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. More than 450 exhibitors are expected to attend AID 2024 with the floor space set to reach 46,000 square meters and attract over 55,000 trade visitors.

AID is organized by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai, and Shanghai Intex Exhibition, incorporating multiple platforms for product demonstration, service showcasing, knowledge exchange and networking prospect.

At AID 2024, Japanese brands will continue to attend in the form of independent displays, corporate pavilions and the JETRO National Pavilion. And the overall scale of Japanese companies is expected to surpass last year's, ranking it as one of the countries with the highest level of participation in China's senior care market.

In addition to Japan, the Netherlands will also make a high-profile appearance at AID 2024 in the form of a national pavilion. Dutch brands including Philips, Royal DSM, Vigo Technology, Buurtzorg, etc. have all confirmed to be exhibiting at the show.

Up to now, there have been domestic and overseas brands from 15 countries and regions jointly participating in AID 2024, including Austria, Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, France, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

Please visit AID's official website www.china-aid.com/en where you can easily register at the show for free. China's multi-trillion Yuan senior care market is looking forward to your participation!

