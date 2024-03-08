New York Artist Adam Handler's Largest Solo Exhibition in Asia Opens at Artelli in Macau Featuring Outreach Activities to Enrich Diverse Art Experiences and Enhance Local Cultural Atmosphere

MACAU, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artelli, the pioneering multi-dimensional art space, joined hands with ARTONEERS and Caelis Galeria to host the opening ceremony of new exhibition on March 7(Yesterday). Renowned New York artist Adam Handler traveled to Macau to attend his first solo exhibition in Macau, titled "Always near you…Always", marking his largest solo exhibition in Asia to date. With the arrival of ART MARCH, Artelli has announced a series of outreach events. These events aim to offer a diverse art experience to the public, leveraging Artelli's role as a platform that connects international artists with the local art community in Macau. These events also provide an open space for art enthusiasts to gather, interact, and enrich the local cultural scene through the appreciation and interaction with artworks.

Ms. Linwood Lin, Chief Innovation Officer of Forward Fashion Group and Artelli, expressed, "Artelli is dedicated to establishing itself as a pioneering art brand in Asia. Since its inception over a year ago, Artelli has partnered with international artists from the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and other regions to curate international original art projects and invite artists to visit Macau for close interactions with the public. Artelli will continue to expand the art business ecosystem and host outreach activities such as art education and art therapy to provide diverse art experiences. We will also continue to promote art accessibility and leverage Macau's unique platform to attract international travelers, encouraging them to explore 'Travel' and 'Art' itineraries, further bolstering Macau's reputation as a cultural hub."

Mr. Jose Ignacio Ruiz Caparros, Co-founder of Caelis Galeria and ARTONEERS, shared, "Macau is a place where diverse cultures converge, and we are delighted to collaborate with Artelli to present the largest exhibition of New York artist Adam Handler in Asia. Most of the works in this exhibition were created specifically for this occasion. Before coming to Macau, it was difficult to imagine a multi-dimensional art space like Artelli. During the preparation period, we learned about the city's emphasis on art development and its potential. Collaborating with the Macau team for the first time has shown us their international perspective and execution capabilities. We hope to bring more art projects to Macau in the future."

Global Debut of Original Artwork Featuring Large-Scale Art Installations

This exhibition, themed "Love Heals" showcases Adam Handler's new and debut creations, including the Ghost Series, the UFO Abduction Series and the Battle Ground Series. Handler captivates audiences worldwide with his distinctive Kawaii Faux Naïf style, which seamlessly blends whimsy and therapeutical elements. Using acrylic paint, oil stick, pencil, and markers, Adam Handler employs a passionate and childlike drawing technique to create unique outlined characters that almost appear flat, lacking depth. Artelli's two levels feature large-scale art installations, enhancing the overall exhibition with a richer visual effect.

Handler often translates his personal experiences and emotions into phrases in his works. Elements of Handler's studio in New York have been brought into the exhibition venue to let the audience understand the artist's creative thinking and current thoughts from his perspective. Elements of Handler's New York studio been brought into the exhibition venue to allow visitors to understand the artist's creative thinking and current thoughts from his point of view. A message board inspired by one of the artist's most iconic characters, "Ghost", is also available in the exhibition venue. The audience can leave a unique phrase or share thoughts after viewing the exhibition in the "Soul Room", as a way to share the world of each other's souls with the artists.

At the opening ceremony, Artist Adam Handler said, "Each of the works in this exhibition reflects my heart and soul, containing deep emotions and stories, but also to express the desire for love and healing. Macau is a wonderful place, and it is an honor to meet my familiar collectors and new friends in person. Thank you to Artelli, ARTONEERS and Caelis Galeria for making this my largest solo exhibition in Asia, and I am very happy to be able to present the characters in my head in the form of a large-scale art installation, which is one of my favorite exhibitions in my personal art career. "

Adam Handler's Macao Debut Exhibition "Always near you…Always"

Dates： 8th March – 23rd April, 2024 Time： Monday to Sunday 11:00 - 22:00 Address： Artelli, The Showroom, City of Dreams, Macau

About Artelli

Artelli is the pioneering multi-dimensional space for contemporary art, lifestyle aesthetics, digital and techno art, art communities, and brand collaborations. The space stands as a new and unprecedented international landmark for art and culture.

Artelli will ultimately join forces with over a hundred internationally renowned artists and brand designers to co-create exclusive art projects and debut collections. With a dedicated focus on Web 3.0 digital art and metaverse, Artelli pioneers the exploration of new artistic dimensions. Guided by a strong commitment to become a multi-dimensional art space that fosters collaborations within the art and culture communities, Artelli's visionary path unfolds through the fusion of art, technology, and the dynamic commercial sector.

Artelli has successfully organised more than five highly anticipated art exhibitions, featuring international artists in prime locations spanning Macau, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Shanghai. In the future, Artelli envisions expanding its brand to attain international prominence as the landmark for art and culture. With aspirations reaching Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, New York, London, and Paris, Artelli is set to leave a vivid mark on the global stage over the next five years.

About ARTONEERS

ARTONEERS Hong Kong is an art commercialization brand created by Caelis Galeria and pH7 Communications CO.. ARTONEERS is a representative product of the combination of "ART" and "PIONEERS", where "ART " represents the creative presentation of artists, and "PIONEERS" represents pioneers who open and explore new fields. Therefore, we coined the term "ARTONEER" (Art Pioneer) to describe the innovative and pioneering spirit of artists and their imaginative works. Aiming to be a bridge linking art, business, society and people, Art Frontier Hong Kong has its own branded art gallery, exclusive artist representation, commercial art co-operation planning and execution, art derivatives production and other art-related services. We also aim to realize the double-track enhancement of the artistic and commercial value of our artists.

About Caelis Galeria

Founded in 2014, Caelis Galeria is an avant-garde contemporary art gallery based in Shanghai, nestled within the vibrant M50 Cultural Park. Housed in a stylish and architecturally impressive space, the gallery provides a dynamic platform for emerging and established artists to showcase their avant-garde creations. Caelis Galeria is a symbol of innovation, providing a haven for those wishing to explore the ever-evolving nature of contemporary art. With its commitment to expanding the boundaries of the art world and providing a platform for a plurality of voices, the gallery continues to be an important driving force in shaping the narrative of contemporary culture!

About Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited

Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited is an integrated group with three synergistic business segments - fashion, art, and lifestyle - and a commitment to creating innovative retail business model. With a track record of managing over 100 brands, the Group has helped many brands to establish their first presence in Greater China. In recent years, the Group has actively enhanced its operations and developed its own brands, such as Artelli, ASCE, UMJ, WF Fashion, to further enrich its brand portfolio. Leveraging its extensive retail experience and IP resources, the Group has spearheaded exclusive collaborations with brands and cultural and art communities to expand into the international market. In January 2024, the Galeries Lafayette Macau, introduces and operates by Forward Fashion, officially opened as an anchor tenant of the YOHO Treasure Island Resorts World Shopping Centre.

Mr. Fan Wing Ting, Patrick, is the founder, chairman and executive director of Forward Fashion Holdings. In 2005, he founded the first company of the Group in Hong Kong focusing on fashion apparel retail in Greater China. Following the Group's 2020 listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Forward Fashion has embarked on eCommerce platforms and introduced international fashion and artistic brands and visionary international art projects to Greater China. The Group aims to cater for the preferences and needs of local youths and promotes business diversification.

