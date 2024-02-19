NEXTGEN and Claroty team up with a new distribution agreement to boost regional growth into Singapore, Indonesia and Philippines

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTGEN Group Asia and Claroty, the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company, have announced a new distribution partnership extending across Singapore, Indonesia, and Philippines.

Critical infrastructure-related organizations are grappling with cyber threats that are growing in both volume and sophistication, which could ultimately impact national security and citizens' access to economic resources and essential services. The Claroty Platform delivers unmatched visibility, protection, and threat detection for all types of CPS across the Extended IoT (XIoT): operational technology (OT), the internet of medical things (IoMT), commercial IoT such as building management systems (BMS), and more.

"The combination of NEXTGEN's cyber partner ecosystem and supporting cyber services combined with Claroty's leading CPS security platform will enable more organizations to protect their complex XIoT environments with efficacy and efficiency, at unparalleled levels of visibility, "said Derek Teo, Distribution Sales and Strategic Alliance Director, APJ, at Claroty. "We're excited to work with NEXTGEN to expand our presence in Southeast Asia, reach new reseller partners and MSSPs, and welcome them to Claroty's FOCUS Partner Program."

Organizations in Southeast Asia have rapidly adopted a wide range of digital tools and technologies to fuel stronger growth in recent years. As a result, these complex tech stacks call for specialised solutions to increase cyber resiliency and combat the ever-evolving threat landscape. NEXTGEN Group's strong go-to-market capabilities across industrial, healthcare, and commercial organizations in key markets - Singapore, Philippines, and Indonesia - is well-positioned to partner with Claroty's industry-leading comprehensive XIoT cybersecurity portfolio.

Wendy O'Keeffe, EVP Asia for NEXTGEN, said, "The past two years have seen a significant increase in relationships between IT security and CPS security solutions and NEXTGEN is excited to be able to bring not only the absolute best-of- breed but also complementary solutions for securing CPS for enterprise customers and our partners who support them. Claroty offers the broadest range of capabilities of any vendor in securing all CPS, including asset and change management, risk and vulnerability management, network protection, threat detection, device efficiency, and secure remote access controls."

"Unique security needs have emerged for vertical industries like healthcare, oil and gas, and transportation. Claroty's deep domain expertise spans over 40 verticals, which means our partners can now provide them with an unprecedented view of CPS assets across the XIoT without impacting operations and to respond more effectively and efficiently," O'Keeffe concluded.

About NEXTGEN

The NEXTGEN Group is a pioneering technology services group that supports the channel ecosystem. We do this through the active management of a portfolio of established and emerging technology vendors, coupled with innovative and unique services across cybersecurity solutions, cloud enterprise software and data management. This model is the next generation of IT solutions, knowledge, service and delivery. The business is a hub of collaboration within the channel that makes it easy for technology partners to do business with international vendors on complex and ever-changing product suites. Our unique and award-winning combination of specialist knowledge, innovative technology platforms and complementary services enables our partners and vendors to stay relevant and remain ahead in this dynamic IT environment. Visit https://nextgen.group

SOURCE Nextgen