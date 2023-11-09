Noah Launches "Play The Full Game" Campaign with Singaporean Football Legend Fandi Ahmad as Brand Ambassador

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah, the telehealth platform tailored for men and created by Ordinary Folk, is pleased to announce the launch of its "Play The Full Game" campaign and the appointment of Fandi Ahmad as Noah's brand ambassador. The campaign aims to empower men to have the confidence to take a step towards seeking treatment for male health issues proactively. Singaporean football legend Fandi Ahmad was chosen as the representative for this initiative for his embodiment of healthy confidence.

Campaign Focus: Boosting Confidence and Challenging Stigma

The core objective of the "Play The Full Game" campaign is twofold: to bolster men's confidence in prioritising their health and to confront the stigma associated with men's physical and mental health. Noah acknowledges the importance of establishing a supportive environment where men feel at ease while seeking medical help and information concerning their health.

Introducing Noah SG: Your Trusted Health Partner

Noah SG is a private, discreet, secure male health online treatment clinic approved by the Ministry of Health, Singapore. Its mission is to enhance the accessibility of male health care while eradicating the barriers of embarrassment and hesitation. Expert medical guidance is provided through Noah's panel of certified physicians, ensuring that every man can confidently take charge of his well-being.

Conversational Video Series Featuring Fandi Ahmad and Dr Kevin Chua

To inaugurate the campaign, Noah has launched an engaging conversational video series starring brand ambassador Fandi Ahmad and Dr Kevin Chua, the Clinical Lead for Noah Singapore, hosted by Kishan J. This series delves into vital topics such as male health, masculinity, and the eradication of stigma associated with male health conditions. These conversations will foster a greater understanding of men's health and encourage open dialogue. The conversational video series is currently shared across Noah's social media platforms.

Noah's Commitment to Redefining Men's Health Narratives

Noah is committed to reshaping the narratives surrounding men's health and instigating a cultural shift where every man feels empowered to assume control of his health. We invite you to join us on this journey.

To explore Noah's telemedicine services and be part of this movement, please visit our official website and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Noah

Noah is a men's health brand that aims to inspire and build confidence in men to take charge of their own health in both mental and physical aspects. We want to open conversation around topics that men shy away from due to stigma, such as Erectile Dysfunction and Androgenetic Alopecia (hair loss). Noah connects men to quality, convenient and affordable care on our MOH-approved telemedicine platform to look and feel their best all the time. Noah was founded in Singapore and has a rapidly expanding presence in Asia, now extended to Hong Kong and, most recently, Japan.

