HANGZHOU, China, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 19, 2024, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang delivered a keynote speech "Witness the Transformative Moment of AI" at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, officially kicking off the 2024 NVIDIA GTC Conference.

Unitree H1 was unveiled at the conference, working with NVIDIA to promote the in-depth evolution of global AI robots.

NVIDIA GTC Conference丨Unitree H1 humanoid robot embraces AI with the world

Unitree H1 just set a world record for the speed of a full-size humanoid robot with a movement speed of 3.3 meters per second some time ago. The potential speed exceeds 5m/s, waiting for everyone to explore and develop. It is the most powerful humanoid robot of similar specifications in the world.

Unitree H1 The world's first full-size motor drive humanoid robot flips on ground. Unitree's self-developed AI robot algorithm, under NVIDIA's GPU-accelerated robot simulation platform, allows H1 to independently learn high-speed running, bearing weight 30KG, up and down stairs, a variety of highly dynamic dance movements, and can continue to learn more different types of movements. GPU computing power has greatly accelerated the evolution of global robots.

Unitree H1 Full-size humanoid robot parameters:

Body Size Value: height about 180CM, weight about 47kg

DOF of Each Leg: 5 (Hip×3 + Knee×1 + Ankle×1)

DOF of Each Arm: 4 (Expandable)

Peak Torque Density: 189N.m/Kg

Endurance: Battery capacity 864Wh, Max Voltage 67.2V, quickly replaceable

Maximum Joint Torque: Knee Torque About 360N.m, Hip Joint Torque About 220N.m，Ankle Torque About 45N.m, Arm Joint Torque About 75N.m

360° Depth Sensing: 3D LIDAR + Depth Camera

More introduction about H1: www.unitree.com/h1

AI is at an inflection point as generative AI creates a new wave of opportunities, causing inference workloads to grow in a step-function fashion. Jensen Huang said that in our world, humanoid robots will play a greater role in the future.

Developing a model for humanoid robots is the most exciting topic in the field of AI today. AI and robotics leaders around the world are bringing together various cutting-edge technologies and resources to achieve technological breakthroughs in the field of general robotics.

Unitree official open source summary: https://www.unitree.com/opensource

For more information：

Official Website: www.unitree.com

Market cooperation: [email protected]

Twitter: twitter.com/UnitreeRobotics

Youtube: www.youtube.com/@unitreerobotics

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/unitreerobotics

SOURCE Unitree Robotics