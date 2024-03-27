NX Taiwan's NEXT3 Warehouse in Taoyuan Receives Cosmetics GMP Certification

TOKYO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. (hereafter "NX Taiwan"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC., has obtained Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification for cosmetics manufacturing quality and safety from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (hereinafter "TFDA") at its NEXT3 warehouse in the northern Taiwanese city of Taoyuan effective February 15, 2024.

Acquiring cosmetics GMP certification for packaging cosmetics imported into Taiwan and affixing Chinese-language labels on them will become mandatory from July 2024, and thus companies handling cosmetics will need to step up their quality control.

The NEXT3 warehouse that recently received cosmetics GMP certification is located 15 km from Taoyuan International Airport, 32 km from Taipei Port, and near the Nankan Interchange on Highway 1 running north-south in Taiwan, making it an excellent location for both international and domestic logistics. The warehouse is equipped with high-standard air-conditioned storage and processing areas.

The warehouse obtained GDP and GMP certification for pharmaceuticals in April 2022 and, now that it has obtained GMP certification for cosmetics, it is able to provide much higher-quality services in addition to increasing the range of products it can handle.

The NX Group will continue building high-quality global logistics platforms to provide logistics support for its customers' businesses.

Overview of certification

- Certified organization: Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.

- Effective date: February 15, 2024

- Facility: NEXT3 (Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.)

- Address: No. 50, Jianguo Rd., Luzhu District, Taoyuan

- Certified operations: Packaging of cosmetics and affixing of Chinese-language labels

