Ocean Park Hong Kong: A World Where Every Smile Counts

An amazing resort destination for happiness of all ages, offering a variety of joyful experiences including thrilling rides, shows, attractions, and activities.

HONG KONG, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Park Hong Kong is a beloved resort destination that has been bringing joy to locals and tourists for over four decades. The Park features a diverse selection of world-class animal attractions, thrill rides and shows divided between The Waterfront and The Summit, which offers a full day of fun and entertainment for all. Beyond the exciting activities, Ocean Park also boasts breathtaking mountain and sea views, picturesque photo spots, and educational programmes, making it a truly enriching experience that will bring smiles for everyone.

Explore the Underwater World at "The Grand Aquarium "

Dive into the marvels of the oceanic realm within Ocean Park's diverse aquariums including The Grand Aquarium, Shark Mystique, and Polar Adventure where it features a hundred penguins, seals, walruses, otters and more. At The Grand Aquarium, you can explore the underwater world from a new perspective from strolling through the coral reef tunnel to the 13-meter-wide giant viewing screen with houses over 400 species and 5,000 marine fish, starfish, sting fish, seahorse, etc. swimming right before your eyes. The stunning marine scene will blow you away.

Meet Adorable Animal Ambassadors and Learn About Conservation

In addition to spectacular marine life, from North to South pole to the tropical rainforest, Ocean Park Hong Kong is home of precious animal ambassadors such as red pandas, meerkats, and sloths and more, eagerly awaiting visitors to say hello. Besides, don't miss the Hong Kong animal stars, the giant pandas "Le Le" and "Ying Ying", and the adorable red pandas showing off their playful side. The panda keepers will share firsthand information so visitors can learn all about its lifestyle and daily activities.

There are various engagement educational and entertaining programmes that offer up-close encounters with red panda, meerkat, seal, penguin and more fascinating creatures. These experience programmes help you to dive into the wonders of Hong Kong's biodiversity and learn how we can protect the environment and most of all you can learn about their habits and behaviours. You can book your visit in advance on the official website to join these educational and conservation-focused programmes which can not to be missed.

Experience Thrilling Rides with Breathtaking Views

Embark on an adrenaline-pumping journey amidst Ocean Park's exhilarating rides, all set against the stunning backdrop of majestic mountains and the boundless sea. Feel the surge of excitement as you conquer the frosty heights of "Arctic Blast," a high-speed roller coaster, or indulge in the thrilling sensation of weightlessness on "Hair Raiser," a 20-meter-high plunge.

For a more expansive view, soar above the park aboard the "Cable Car" or ascend the "Ocean Park Tower," treating yourself to panoramic vistas of the park and the vast South China Sea. Create cherished memories with your loved ones as you marvel at the captivating sunset or the shimmering city lights that adorn the night sky.

Exciting New Experience with The Old Hong Kong and Neon Lights

This year Ocean Park Hong Kong introduces captivating new attractions. Immerse yourself in the enchanting ambiance of Neon Lights Up The Old Hong Kong, where luminous signs evoke nostalgia. Get ready for live performances, classic music, a stunning neon light display, and an interactive starlight bingo game. The Old Hong Kong shows bring lots of memories and sweet recall of Hong Kong to the adults, while the Ocean Park Multimedia Shows which features Visions of Hong Kong and Soul of the Ocean brings laughter to the kids. This place offers a variety and dynamic shows that fits all.

Seasonal Festival with Exhilarating Water Attractions and Chill Adventure

Join the excitement at Ocean Park Hong Kong's Summer Splash! Enjoy chilling water attractions, captivating shows, and interactive exhibits. Then, brace yourself for the thrilling Halloween Festival in September til October, featuring terrifying mazes and ghoulish surprises. Fun, thrills, and unforgettable memories await the whole family!

Whether you're planning a romantic date, bonding with friends, or enjoying quality time with family, kids or even the elderly. Ocean Park Hong Kong is the perfect destination for creating cherished memories with your loved ones. Prepare for an unforgettable adventure at Ocean Park Hong Kong!

Ocean Park Hong Kong opens from 10.00 AM to 8.00 PM. For more information, please visit www.oceanpark.com.hk/en . For tickets and special offers, please visit https://www.oceanpark.com.hk/th/tickets-and-offers/buy-tickets

About Ocean Park Corporation

Ocean Park is Hong Kong's unique home-grown theme park with a heritage of delivering family fun and fond memories. Since its opening in January 1977 as a non-profit organization, Ocean Park has developed itself into a world-class attraction connecting people with nature. It has gained consistent recognition for its extraordinary experiences, conservation and education work, and relationship with the community. The Park has successfully transformed into a premier international resort destination with the launches of Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel in October 2018 and Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong in September 2021, and the opening of The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong in July 2022. For more information, please visit oceanpark.com.hk and waterworld.oceanpark.com.hk.

SOURCE Ocean Park Hong Kong