Okinawa City Publishes Brand New Guidebook "Okinawa City Go" Filled with Up-to-Date Tourist Information

OKINAWA, Japan, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Okinawa City published "Okinawa City Go," a guidebook (in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean) introducing the charms of Okinawa City, in February 2024. The guidebook, with the cover featuring cultural, tourism, and sporting events in the city, introduces various useful information about the city.

The guidebook will be made available sequentially at Okinawan restaurants around Japan, as well as accommodation facilities, restaurants, sightseeing facilities, local specialty shops and other locations, especially in Central Okinawa. It is also available online on the Okinawa City tourism website KOZAWEB.

KOZAWEB:

https://en.kozaweb.jp/ (English)

https://tw.kozaweb.jp/ (Traditional Chinese)

https://cn.kozaweb.jp/ (Simplified Chinese)

https://ko.kozaweb.jp/ (Korean)

About Okinawa City in Okinawa Prefecture

It is located just south of the central part of Okinawa's main island, covering an area of 49 square kilometers. The city is blessed with warm weather throughout the year. The annual precipitation in the city is over 2,000 mm. The average temperature is about 22 degrees Celsius; even in February, the coldest month, the temperature seldom falls below 10 degrees Celsius. When the Bon festival of the lunar calendar, or the Old Bon, approaches, sounds of taiko drums, the Sanshin (three-stringed instrument), and the Parlanku drums are heard in various parts of the city.

Eisa, a form of folk dance, is a typical traditional event in Okinawa that takes place around the 15th day of the 7th month of the lunar calendar.

In Okinawa City, aside from the famous Eisa, traditional performing arts such as "Ushideku" harvest dance, and lively "Okinawan folk songs" are flourishing.

About Okinawa City Hall

Office hours: Monday to Friday (8:30 a.m.to 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.)

*Closed on Saturday, Sunday, public holidays, Okinawa Memorial Day (June 23) and Year-end and New Year holidays (December 29 - January 3)

Address: 26-1 Nakasonecho, Okinawa City, Okinawa Prefecture 904-8501, Japan

Official website: https://www.city.okinawa.okinawa.jp/k034/easyjapanese/english/index.html

