Original Indonesian Business Advisor Company, Veda Praxis, Expands Business Ecosystem to Vietnam

Strengthening Bilateral Relations and Supporting Indonesia-Vietnam Digital Economy Growth

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veda Praxis, an original Indonesian business advisor company, is pleased to expand its business ecosystem by introducing an office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Entering its 18th year, this strategic step brings Veda Praxis closer to realizing its vision of becoming an Advanced Advisory Service Provider in Asia.

At the same time, this year marked the 10th commemoration of the Indonesia-Vietnam strategic agreement, which resulted in increased trade of up to USD 14 billion for Vietnam and economic growth in Indonesia.

Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City, Agustaviano Sofjan, said, "Vietnam represents the rapidly growing country in Southeast Asia. Veda Praxis chose the right time to open representative office in Vietnam. This presence is proof of long-standing good bilateral relations between Indonesia and Vietnam. By building stronger collaboration between both countries, we can shape a better ASEAN in the future."

With a potential of 300 million internet users in both countries, the prediction that Indonesia and Vietnam will become digital hubs in Southeast Asia, the high growth of the digital economy, and cultural similarities will create digitalization, personal data protection, and cybersecurity similar problems that both will face. Therefore, Veda Praxis created an ecosystem in Vietnam by combining people and processes to become assurance, advisory, implementation, and outsourcing services for various business sectors.

"Veda Praxis realizes that a consultant is not only focused on the client but also it's important to build an ecosystem. This is what we are doing now through new talents in Vietnam. Beyond technology and implementation, digital acceleration will be related to a qualified system with good governance and continuous innovation. We believe can create a better business ecosystem in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Southeast Asia," explained Syahraki Syahrir, Chief Executive Officer & Partner Veda Praxis.

Despite the strength of human resources with technical experts in each industry, there's still a gap for companies in Vietnam regarding knowledge and business processes to meet their business needs. Toan Nguyen, General Manager Veda Praxis Vietnam, said, "Veda Praxis' reputation in Indonesia is an excellent modality to develop professional consulting services in Vietnam. By bringing resources, knowledge, and innovation, Veda Praxis' vision and philosophy of ecosystem collaboration can realize a brighter future for Vietnam and Indonesia globally."

