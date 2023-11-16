Outbound strong & sustainable, ITE Hong Kong Travel Expo to fully recover in June 2024

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual ITE, which already back to around 80% pre-pandemic in 2023, will next be held from 13 to 16 June 2024 in 5 halls from 1A to 1E of Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Using 4 halls, ITE2023 with two trade days and two public days drew 499 exhibitors with 90% from abroad; 5932 trade visitors with 25% from China and Asia; and 55929 public visitor majority premium FIT. With some 150 booths, mainland China staged the largest pavilion while Japan, whose exhibitors included prefectures and enterprises, the second largest. Highly popular, the Japan pavilion crowded with visitors who made enquiry and booking in the booths, or busy taking pictures with KOL and mascots in its photo booth etc.

In 2019, Hong Kong spent US$26.9 billion on international tourism and ranked the World's 12th and Asia's 3rd largest source market; and ITE drew some 3000 buyers and trade visitors from China, world's largest market.

Recovering strongly in 2023, Hong Kong between Jan and Aug saw air-ticket sales reached HK$12.23 billion, up 279% over 2022; and residents made 42.7 million departures with 20.3 million between June and August; and outbound to Japan from Jan to Sep totaled 1.48 million which back to 89.3% of 2019.

ITE2023 public visitor survey in late April collected over 2100 replies, found pent-up travel demand strong and sustainable: (a) 70% prefer FIT and 22% package tour and FIT; (b) over 70% each to spend more on traveling and taking 3 or more outbound holiday in coming year; (c) well educated as nearly half with university education etc.

Thus, ITE a proven and effective platform for promoting and selling of travel products for summer and beyond to important markets of, say, Hong Kong and southern China.

A special offer to all ITE2024 exhibitors! By sharing government subsidy, any exhibitor confirming participation and make full payment within deadlines can enjoy Early Payment Discount from 15% (before 30-Dec-2023) and 10% (before 29-Feb-2024).

First held over 35 years ago, the annual ITE is Asia's major outbound travel fair, organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd and strongly supported by Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China with Hong Kong Tourism Board, Macau Government Tourist Office etc as Supporters.

For details, visit www.itehk.com

