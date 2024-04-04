PALO IT Appoints New Managing Director to Drive Impactful Initiatives Across Public and Private Sectors

SINGAPORE, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global innovation consultancy and agile software development company PALO IT has recently appointed Eugene Yang as its first Singaporean Managing Director.

Eugene's appointment as Managing Director is a testament to his exceptional leadership, having made remarkable contributions during his seven years as Business Director while driving the company's growth and innovation in the technology sector. His forward-thinking approach has been pivotal in forging significant collaborations with the Singapore government. Notable achievements under his leadership include spearheading the development of SGInnovate's Deep Tech Central, leading the creation of NTUC's MyNTUC app, and playing a crucial role in the development and roll-out of the Ministry of Education's Direct School Admission (DSA) project.

As he takes on the baton from former Managing Director Vincent Desclaux of PALO IT, Eugene's leadership will be integral in identifying and capitalising on business opportunities, fostering innovation, and streamlining operations while upholding the company's status as a Certified B Corporation in Singapore. This certification underscores PALO IT's commitment to meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and legal accountability. The company's recent role in developing a carbon exchange platform for Climate Impact X places PALO IT in a strong position to bolster its market presence and reaffirm its dedication to positively impacting society and the environment.

Eugene brings over 18 years of experience in transformative initiatives, encompassing creative strategies, partner relationship building, and management of distributed technology teams. His client portfolio includes private sector entities such as UOB, Manulife, and Climate Impact X and public sector organisations such as GovTech, MediaCorp, Enterprise Singapore, HDB, and SingTel.

"I am excited to drive PALO IT's engagement in national-level initiatives while strengthening our presence in the private sector. Together with the team, I look forward to building a robust ecosystem that thrives on collaborative efforts to deliver initiatives that align with stakeholder and shareholder values. With the emergence of technologies like Generative AI, we are witnessing a transformative shift in how businesses operate at an enterprise scale. Our goal is to help them leverage new technologies effectively to drive their businesses forward in this ever-evolving and dynamic business landscape." shares Eugene.

In his new role as Managing Director, Eugene will spearhead initiatives to drive meaningful change across the public and private sectors. His focus in the private sector will be the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sectors. This will entail strengthening current partnerships and proactively leading expansion initiatives to diversify the company's presence across various industries.

"Eugene's deep understanding of our business function, extensive network, and close relationships with clients have made him a natural choice for advancement. His vision, grit, and adeptness in decision-making position him as a great leader capable of spearheading needle-moving initiatives for PALO IT and delivering unique tech solutions for our clients," Former MD Vincent Desclaux shares. "I'm confident Eugene will propel PALO IT to new heights by strategically leveraging emerging technology trends, such as generative AI in insurance and Green IT for businesses," he added.

About PALO IT



PALO IT is a global innovation consultancy and agile software development company dedicated to helping organisations embrace tech as a force for good. Since its inception in Singapore in 2012, the firm has been working closely with clients to rapidly launch products and services, create new business models, and prepare leadership and culture for the future. With over 700 experts from 40 different nationalities in 16 offices across nine countries, PALO IT is a Certified B Corporation in Singapore, and is 100 percent privately owned.

SOURCE Palo IT