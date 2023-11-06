Payment Asia Presents Official Satellite Event at Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023: Navigating the Digital Trust in the New Era

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment Asia , APAC's leading payment solutions provider, successfully launched its official satellite event on Friday during Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023, which explores how traditional trust structures have evolved to meet the demands of digital asset holders, providing tax efficiency and more comprehensive solutions for Web3 industry.

From Left to Right: Bosco Lin, Jason Magnus, Julia Charlton, Kavi Harilela, Eugene Yeung

The event, titled "Navigating the Digital Trust in the New Era" was hosted by Kavi Harilela, Business Director of Payment Asia, and featured esteemed panelists including Julia Charlton, Principal Partner of Charltons; Bosco Lin, Board Advisor from AUDD.Digital; Jason Magnus, Co-Founder of Khronos Holdings and Metamatic Group; and Eugene Yeung, Partner, Tax, of KPMG.

As the financial landscape rapidly embraces digitalization, the management and protection of digital assets have become paramount. With the rise of decentralized finance, individuals and businesses face new challenges in establishing trust frameworks and optimizing tax strategies. To address these emerging needs, Payment Asia has brought together industry experts for an insightful discussion during Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023.

"Digitalization has transformed the way we perceive trust and manage assets. Our event aims to shed light on the evolving nature of trust structures in the digital age and provide practical solutions for asset management in the new era," said Kavi Harilela, Business Director of Payment Asia.

During the panel discussion, these industry experts delved into topics including establishing trust structures for digital assets, integrating Web3 payment systems, tax optimization for digital asset holders, and strategies for managing regulatory challenges.

Julia Charlton mentioned the necessity of establishing robust legal frameworks that safeguard the interests of stakeholders and clear guidance on responsibilities. Bosco Lin stated that it is important to bridge the gap between Web 3 and the traditional world with easier access to digital assets. Jason Magnus agreed with fellow panelists and added that investment opportunities in the digital asset space are expanding rapidly, and it is good timing for traditional investors to participate. Eugene Yeung emphasized the importance of tax optimization for digital asset holders and also highlighted the importance of compliance in this dynamic environment.

The event is followed by a networking session with industry professionals and fellow participants, which provides attendees with practical insights and actionable advice. Event details will be published on Payment Asia's website and YouTube channel.

About Payment Asia

Established in 1999, Payment Asia has been committed to providing innovative online payment technology, and electronic payment solutions for SME enterprises and even multinational companies in Asia. Payment Asia prepares simple and time-saving online payment systems for customers, covering credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets, and tailor-made omnichannel payment solutions for enterprises. In the past 10 years, we have actively innovated and added elements such as digital marketing, e-commerce solutions, and consulting to our business to meet the needs of merchants. Payment Asia has developed rapidly and has served more than 10,000 local and overseas merchants.

SOURCE Payment Asia