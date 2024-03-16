Peer2Gether Foundation Celebrates Milestone of Supporting 50 Orphanages and Elderly Care Facilities

Peer2Gether Foundation has been able to expand its reach and support orphanages and elderly care facilities across Singapore

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Peer2Gether Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting orphanages and the elderly, is proud to announce that it has reached a significant milestone by successfully supporting 50 orphanages and elderly care facilities across Singapore.

Peer2Gether Foundation Celebrates Milestone of Supporting Orphanages and Elderly Care Facilities

Since its inception, Peer2Gether Foundation has remained dedicated to serving those in need, particularly orphaned children and the elderly who require specialized care and attention. Through various initiatives and fundraising efforts, the foundation has been able to provide the crucial resources and support to those in need.

"We are incredibly proud to have reached this milestone of supporting 50 orphanages and elderly care centers," said the founder of the Peer2Gether Foundation. "Our mission is to make a positive impact in the lives of those who are most in need, and we are grateful for the continued support of our donors, volunteers, and partners who have made this achievement possible."

In addition to basic necessities, the Peer2Gether Foundation provides educational and recreational activities for the children and elderly under its care. By offering essential resources such as financial aid, medical supplies, educational materials, and emotional support, the foundation encourages these organizations to strengthen the quality of care they provide and create caring environments for their residents.

"Our collaboration with orphanages and elderly care facilities goes beyond mere financial assistance; it's about building lasting partnerships and fostering a sense of community," said the founder of the Peer2Gether Foundation. "Together, we are working to create a brighter future for vulnerable individuals, ensuring they have the love, care, and support they deserve."

As Peer2Gether Foundation celebrates this milestone, it reassures its commitment to continuing its mission of providing assistance and support to orphanages and elderly care centers in the future. Through ongoing fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations.

About Peer2Gether Foundation

Peer2Gether Foundation is a humanitarian organization committed to offering shelter, hope, and opportunity to Singapore's unhoused population. Through its faithful commitment to uplifting lives and restoring self-respect, the foundation provides various essential services, empowering individuals to move from a state of uncertainty to one of confidence and security.

For more information about Peer2Gether Foundation and how to get involved, visit P2G Foundation .

SOURCE P2G Foundation