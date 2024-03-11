Philippines' Metrobank partners with CBTW to transform its wealth management technology

Metrobank and CBTW are implementing Temenos Wealth to improve Metrobank's operational efficiency, elevate the customer experience, and accelerate business growth.

MANILA, Philippines, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaboration Betters The World - CBTW, a global tech and business solutions company, announces its strategic partnership with Metrobank, one of the Philippines' leading universal banks, to assist the Bank in transforming its wealth management technology. CBTW will support Metrobank in enhancing its wealth management services by implementing Temenos Wealth.

From left: Metrobank Institutional Sales Head - Ric Pedrosa; Metrobank Information Technology Group - Bernie Ramos; Metrobank General Services Group - Christine Yang – Castillo; Metrobank Financial Markets Sector Group Head - Fernand Antonio Tansingco; CBTW APAC CEO - Pieter van Diermen; Temenos Wealth Specialist for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa - Eric Mellor; and CBTW Banking Technology Solutions Service Line Leader - Jon May (PRNewsfoto/CBTW)

With Temenos Wealth, Metrobank gains access to the most complete solution available in the market. The Temenos solution includes wealth analytics with embedded responsible AI, digital onboarding capabilities and self-service functions including robo-advisory and goal-based planning. A key aspect of the selection of Temenos' advanced technology platform was its composable API-driven architecture which enables extensibility and simple integration with existing third-party applications, helping to reduce cost and risk while increasing business agility.

This move further cements Metrobank's mark as the preferred partner for High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth clients. Known for its dynamic and holistic approach towards wealth management, Metrobank has been recognized as best in class and was recently awarded by Asiamoney as 2023 Best Domestic Private Bank in the Philippines for the second consecutive year and named as the Best Bank for the Ultra-High-Net-Worth clients.

Pieter van Diermen, CEO APAC, Collaboration Betters The World - CBTW, said: "With extensive experience in implementing Temenos solutions since 2012, a collaborative ethos, and a highly skilled software engineering team, CBTW is honoured to stand as Metrobank's preferred partner in driving their digital transformation through the implementation of Temenos Wealth. With a longstanding presence in Manila, Philippines, as well as throughout the APAC region, CBTW is dedicated to delivering exceptional services to bolster Metrobank in their mission to provide an unparalleled banking experience and ensure their customers are in good hands."

Fernand Antonio Tansingco, Financial Markets Sector Head, Metrobank, said: "We are excited to partner with CBTW and adopt Temenos' technology to modernize our wealth management capability. As a Bank that prides itself in helping our clients preserve their wealth to build lasting legacies not just for themselves, but also their families, we are always in search for innovative solutions that will allow us to provide a better experience for our clients. With this initiative, we can continue to provide a highly personalized service to our customers."

Ramki Ramakrishnan, Managing Director – Asia Pacific, Temenos, shared: "We are proud to partner with CBTW to support Metrobank with the digital transformation of their wealth management business. With clients among the largest global financial institutions and boutique firms, Temenos Wealth is the de facto software solution for the private wealth management industry. With proven solutions and a robust presence in the Philippines we are committed to support Metrobank and its future growth."

About CBTW

Collaboration Betters The World - CBTW a global tech and business solutions company with a presence in 21 countries and a team of more than 3,000 professionals. We operate across nine service lines including Strategy & Governance, Product Design & Growth, Software Engineering, Data Analytics & AI, Cloud & Enterprise Platforms, Cyber Security, Banking Technology Solutions, Smart Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences Solutions. As a trusted technology partner with over 20 years of experience in the APAC region, we pride ourselves on our ability to offer best-in-class software engineering services and banking technology solutions to help our clients hasten their digital transformation. For more information, please visit https://collaborationbetterstheworld.com/.

About Metrobank

Metrobank is the country's second largest private universal bank that empowers both retail and business clients with customized financial products and services fit to help reach their goals and full potential. It has an extensive consolidated network that spans over 940 domestic branches nationwide, more than 2,300 ATMs, and above 30 foreign branches, subsidiaries, and representative offices. The Bank believes that its robust capital position and balance sheet strength will provide ample support as it navigates through uncertain times. Capital ratios are among the highest in the industry, with total CAR at 18.3% and Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 17.4%. Consolidated assets stood at PHP3.1 trillion at the end of December 2023, making it one of the strongest and well-capitalized banks in the country. For more information, please visit: https://metrobank.com.ph.

About Temenos

Temenos is the world's leading open platform for composable banking, creating opportunities for over 1.2 billion people around the world every day. We serve 3000 banks from the largest to challengers and community banks in 150+ countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. The Temenos open platform helps our top-performing clients achieve return on equity three times the industry average and cost-to-income ratios half the industry average. For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

SOURCE CBTW