Play with Me: An Interactive Art Exhibition that Appeals to the Young and Young at Heart

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a playdate like no other at the "Play with Me?" interactive art exhibition. This first-of-its-kind "phygital" art exhibition promises an interactive exploration of play — blending creativity and technology through a personalised digital storytelling experience that enhances the physical exhibition experience.

"Play often gets a bad reputation of being lazy or unproductive in the Asian culture. Yet, play is a universal language that brings people together and is the foundation of learning, mastery and happiness. This exhibition is an invitation to rediscover the joy of play in its various forms. We want visitors to play, explore, and celebrate the diversity of play personalities.", Benedict Yeo, founder of Encounter SG.

Exhibition Highlights:

Discover Your Unique Play Personality: Uncover your play personalities and explore which forms of play bring the greatest joy to your life.

Uncover your play personalities and explore which forms of play bring the greatest joy to your life. Immersive AR Filters: Dive into a world where art, technology, and play collide! "Play with Me" brings the 8 Play Personalities to 'life' with immersive Augmented Reality (AR) filters that invite your friends and family to play.

Dive into a world where art, technology, and play collide! "Play with Me" brings the 8 Play Personalities to 'life' with immersive Augmented Reality (AR) filters that invite your friends and family to play. Play Stations Catered to Each Personality: Find your playmate at curated play stations designed for each personality. Interactive games and activities await, providing a tailored experience for every play style.

Find your playmate at curated play stations designed for each personality. Interactive games and activities await, providing a tailored experience for every play style. Collaborative Projects: Create and build on each other's art, stories and even jokes through various collaborative projects scattered throughout the exhibition.

Event Details:

Date: 8 December 2023 - 30 January 2024 (Open Fridays - Sundays, 11am - 7pm )

- (Open Fridays - Sundays, ) Location: Peace Centre, 1 Sophia Road, #02-20, S228161

Admission: Free

About the exhibition:

This exhibition was organised by Encounter SG, a storytelling studio by Addpetizer Pte Ltd, and sponsored by PlayPan and Kim Tian Colour Centre.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+65 9438 5437

SOURCE Addpetizer