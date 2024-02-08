Print Green, Pay the Same: Oxford Graphic Printers Leads the Charge in Affordable Eco-Friendly Printing

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move against the prevailing narrative that sustainability comes at a premium, Oxford Graphic Printers is proud to announce its commitment to eco-friendly practices without passing the burden onto consumers. The printing company in Singapore is revolutionising the industry by embracing sustainability while maintaining cost-efficiency for end-consumers.

Key Green Initiatives

Eco-Friendly Ink Solutions

Oxford Graphic Printers made the switch from petroleum-based ink to soy-based ink. Soy-based ink boasts a lower carbon footprint and makes it easier to de-ink paper to facilitate the recycling process. Unlike petroleum-based ink which emits volatile organic compounds (VOC) generating a distinct chemical smell, soy-based ink does not release pollutants into the air.

Process-Free Printing Plates

By adopting Kodak and Fujifilm's cutting-edge process-free printing plates, Oxford Graphic Printers eliminates the need for chemical washes, reducing water usage and minimising pollutants throughout the supply chain. Using computer-to-plate technology, enjoy faster makeready times and greater dot stability to save money and the environment.

FSC-Certification

Oxford Graphic Printers proudly holds the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification, ensuring that the paper and card used are responsibly sourced from suppliers committed to sustainable practices. With annual audits to assess conformance to chain of custody certification, FSC prevents deforestation, preserves biodiversity, and protects human rights.

"At Oxford Graphic Printers, we believe that sustainability should not be a luxury. Our commitment to eco-friendly practices is matched only by our dedication to providing quality printing services without imposing additional costs on our valued consumers.", affirmed Dylan Luah, Business Development Director at Oxford Graphic Printers.

The commitment to sustainable practices takes centre stage at Oxford Graphic Printers, as they invest in cutting-edge technology to revolutionise the printing industry. With the introduction of Singapore's first 8C UV LED printing machine, the company now boasts optimised press time and cost-effective paper usage. This not only reduces environmental impact but also extends the lifespan of printing plates, aligning with the company's dedication to sustainable practices.

In an industry heavily reliant on natural resources, Oxford Graphic Printers takes a substantial leap towards a greener future, reinforcing their 3-fold promise to consumers: unmatched print quality, speedy makeready times, and sustainable methods.

For more information about Oxford Graphic Printers, call +65 6748 3898 or drop an email to [email protected] .

About Oxford Graphic Printers

Oxford Graphic Printers is an all-in-one printing provider based in Singapore. Providing a comprehensive range of services, including creative design, consultation, project management, as well as book, catalogue and magazine printing solutions , they guide clients through every step. Oxford Graphic Printers' razor-sharp focus on customer service translates to attentive response times, investment in sharper technology and meeting print jobs within timelines.

SOURCE Oxford Graphic Printers