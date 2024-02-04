Producing More with Less, While Restoring More: Bayer Crop Science China Releases Regenerative Agriculture Theme Video

BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Producing More with Less, While Restoring More, is the message Bayer Crop Science conveys to Chinese farmers through the recently released regenerative agriculture theme video. Regenerative agriculture is a sustainable agricultural model focusing on improving soil health and resilience while increasing food production. The video raised awareness on regenerative agriculture as a radical yet necessary shift to address the two most globally recognized challenges, food security, and climate change.

Bayer believes that regenerative practices can reshape global agriculture for the better. The company commits to serving farmers worldwide with pioneering innovation and a long-term focus on farmers' points of view. The Farmer Voice survey supported by Bayer displayed unique and inspiring thoughts on a sustainable future from those who nourish the world. Through collaborations between companies and farmers in regenerative agriculture, a sustainable future for global agriculture can be envisioned in the near future.

The video both vividly manifested regenerative agriculture and displayed Bayer's efforts on regenerative agriculture in China. On Bayer ForwardFarms in Beijing and Shanghai, a comprehensive portfolio of solutions enable visionary farmers to rethink farming, improve productivity, and ensure sustainable agriculture. Meanwhile, the company actively joins hands with food chain partners to set up standards for regenerative agriculture in China and explore the opportunity in China's agriculture sector.

About Bayer Crop Science

Bayer Crop Science, a division of Bayer's Agriculture Business, is one of Bayer's three major business segments. In the 2022 fiscal year, its sales amounted to €25.169 billion, and it employed over 30,000 people globally, with annual research and development spending of €2.9 billion. For more information, please visit www.cropscience.bayer.com

