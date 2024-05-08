Professional Coffee Machine Company Brewmatic Japan Partners with Bellwether Coffee to Launch Next Phase of Micro-roastery Movement with New Electric Roaster

Expands the potential of the in-store roasting market and reduces CO2 emissions and cost

BERKELEY, Calif. and OSAKA, Japan, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brewmatic Japan K.K., the world's leading supplier of high-end commercial coffee machines, has announced a partnership with Bellwether Coffee, the technology company transforming retailers into sustainable on-site roasters, to bring the first commercial all-electric, ventless, compact in-store coffee roaster to Japan. The Bellwether Shop Roaster enables more retailers to serve fresher coffee at a fraction of the cost while reducing their carbon footprint by 87% when compared to a traditional gas-powered roaster. Bellwether's lower-cost roaster was developed in response to the increased demand for electric coffee roasting worldwide and its advanced technology will create a wave of sustainable change in Japan.

The Bellwether Shop Roaster is a small-format, high-throughput electric roaster that seamlessly fits into any retail environment, allowing businesses to roast hundreds of kilos of coffee each week, even in stores with limited space. The fully automated system is offered as a countertop roaster or with a Continuous Roasting Upgrade to accommodate larger roasting volumes with minimal operation needed. Additionally, the package includes access to the Bellwether Green Coffee Marketplace - a global library of expertly, responsibly sourced coffees paired with custom roast profiles. Because retailers can roast more than 20kgs of coffee in a single operation, they can reduce costs while crafting consistently fresh, high-quality, delicious coffee while lowering their carbon footprint.

Electric roasting is a powerful alternative to gas‑powered roasting, which generates 15% of the industry's carbon footprint. The Bellwether Shop Roaster cuts wholesale coffee costs in half and reduces the carbon footprint of a pound of coffee by an average of 87%, at less than a third of the cost of the Bellwether Series 2 Electric Roaster. Because the Bellwether system is simple to install and operate, anyone can roast the highest quality, most sustainable coffee. Additionally, no gas lines, vents, construction, or training are required to begin roasting. From a business operations standpoint, the machine has a strong ROI – it is profitable and will lead to wider adoption, amplifying the important reduction in environmental impact, a critical change in the coffee industry.

"Japan is known for its attention to detail and sustainability is part of its culture; bringing the new Bellwether Shop Roaster in partnership with Brewmatic Japan, will help to accelerate the micro-roastery movement in Japan, powered by clean technology," said Ricardo Lopez, Founder and CEO of Bellwether. "Our platform enables any business to reduce costs, grow revenues, and differentiate their brand, including access to Bellwether's Green Coffee Marketplace, with some of the world's most exquisite coffee bean selections for the freshest, most delicious roasted products."

Bellwether Coffee is the technology company transforming retailers into sustainable, on-site roasters. The Bellwether Electric Roasting Platform delivers one solution for sourcing, roasting, and increasing the profitability of coffee businesses while improving farmer livelihoods and reducing the industry's carbon footprint. By eliminating fossil fuels from the global coffee roasting process and strengthening the supply chain, Bellwether is creating a better future for retailers, farmers, and the planet.

