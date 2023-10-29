Pudu Robotics to Showcase Smart Cleaning Solutions at ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo in Melbourne

Aiding the Cleaning Industry in its Digital Transformation Journey

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics ("the Company"), the global leader in commercial service robotics, is set to make a debut at the ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2023, which will take place from November 1 to 2 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Pudu Robotics to Exhibit at ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo in Melbourne

Pudu Robotics will be showcasing a series of innovative products at the expo, including its groundbreaking cleaning robot, the PUDU CC1, along with the delivery robots the BellaBot and the PuduBot 2. Visitors to the expo will have the opportunity to get their hands on these cutting-edge robotic solutions firsthand, engage in global case studies, and explore potential business collaborations.

The highlight of Pudu Robotics' presence at the expo is set to be the introduction of the PUDU CC1, a recent recipient of the prestigious 2023 RedDot award. The PUDU CC1 is a versatile cleaning robot designed for commercial use, offering a comprehensive cleaning solution including scrubbing, sweeping, dust mopping, and vacuuming. The model ensures that cleanliness is measurable, controllable, and consistent, meeting the stringent hygiene requirements of various industries.

The traditional cleaning industry in Australia is highly mature. However, against the backdrop of an aging workforce and rapid technological iteration, the cleaning industry in Australia also faces the challenge of intelligent upgrades.

"We have encountered many demands for smarter and higher-quality cleaning products from our local customers. They are longing for technology to better reduce schedules and task assignments, improve work speed and quality, as well as to reduce the complexity and error rate of manual management. Therefore, we are bringing the PUDU CC1 here to better solve the problem," said Tony Zeng, Sales Director of PUDU Asia-Pacific.

"The introduction of the PUDU CC1 not only shortens cleaning time significantly, but also helps us save a substantial amount of costs for the daily operation in the long run," said Alan Cheng, the Head of the OSIM Warehouse and Logistics. According to him, the Regents Park warehouse currently has 825 square meters, and cleaning by manual labor takes around 2 hours per day. To improve efficiency, they introduced the CC1 to the workplace. The robot covers up to 1000m² per hour, and boasts automatic power charging, localization, and navigation. It starts cleaning automatically after business hours every day, and generates work reports after each cleaning task, making daily management much easier.

Notably, the CC1 also leverages Internet of Things (IoT) technology to offer smart cleaning solutions. The robot can use elevators to move around floors in a building and complete cleaning tasks without human interaction.

Pudu Robotics welcomes all expo attendees to visit its booth at stand 352. and get firsthand experience with these groundbreaking robotic solutions, as the Company continues to drive innovation in the commercial service robot industry.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics is a global leader in design, R&D, production, and sales of commercial service robots with nearly 70,000 units shipped in over 60 countries worldwide. The company's robots are currently in use across a wide variety of industries including restaurants, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and manufacturing. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, its mission is to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram .

