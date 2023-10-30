Qatar Airways Resumes Services to Phnom Penh, Cambodia

The award-winning airline continues to enhance its global network with the resumption of daily Phnom Penh services via Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Airways is pleased to announce that it has resumed daily services to Cambodia's capital city, Phnom Penh on 29 October 2023. The daily flights connects passengers to this beautiful destination, via Vietnam's largest urban centre, Ho Chi Minh City.

The resumption of daily services to Phnom Penh further reflects and strengthens Qatar Airways' commitment to providing its passengers with excellent connectivity and more options for travel to over 160 destinations across the globe, while enjoying seamless connections through the 'Best Airport in the Middle East', Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Qatar Airways Country Manager Vietnam and Cambodia, Vu Thi Thanh Huong, said, "We are delighted to be resuming daily services to Phnom Penh, Cambodia. This route not only strengthens our commitment to the Cambodian market but also opens up new travel possibilities for our passengers. We are proud to offer travellers the world-class service and connectivity that Qatar Airways is known for, ensuring a seamless and memorable journey. We look forward to welcoming passengers to the Pearl of Asia."

Cyril Girot, Chief Executive Officer of Cambodia Airports, a subsidiary of VINCI Airports, the world's leading private airport operator, said: "Our airport in Phnom Penh continues to steadily rebuild its network of destinations by reconnecting services. The resumption of daily flights between Doha – and the Gulf Region – and the capital city is a testament of it. It is a very positive sign for Cambodia's leisure industry and the business community. On another note, our airports teams work tirelessly on attracting new airlines or luring them back, and increasing flights; therefore, seeing the landing of the resumption Qatar Airways flight at Phnom Penh International Airport is an invaluable reward for them."

Flight Schedule:

DOHA – PHNOM PENH (daily via Ho Chi Minh City)

QR970 DOH – SGN Departure at 02:00, Arrival at 13:10

QR970 SGN – PNH Departure at 14:40, Arrival at 15:25

PHNOM PENH – DOHA (daily via Ho Chi Minh City)

QR971 PNH – SGN Departure at 16:50, Arrival at 18:10

QR971 SGN – DOH Departure at 19:55, Arrival at 23:55

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the 'World's Best Business Class' for the tenth time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, Best Airline in the Middle East, World's Best Business Class Lounge and World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining at the prestigious awards held during the 2023 Paris Air Show. Qatar Airways is an unprecedented seven-time winner of the "World's Best Airline" voted by Skytrax (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the 'World's Best Airport' in 2021 and 2022 consecutively. This year, Hamad International Airport has been ranked by Skytrax as the second-best airport in the world, and received the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' accolade for the ninth time in a row, as well as 'World's Best Airport Shopping'.

