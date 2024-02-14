RADISSON HOTEL GROUP ARRIVES IN CAMBODIA WITH LANDMARK DUAL-BRANDED PROJECT IN PHNOM PENH

Scheduled to open in 2026, Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Phnom Penh and Radisson RED Hotel Phnom Penh will introduce a total of 450 keys and world-class facilities to the heart of this dynamic capital city

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group will make its debut in Cambodia following the signing of a landmark agreements with Prince Real Estate Group to operate two brand-new properties in the country's fast-growing city, Phnom Penh.

Two new hotels Radisson RED Hotel Phnom Penh and Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Phnom Penh to launch in Cambodia

Scheduled to open by Q1 2026, this dual-branded project will see the launch of a stylish Radisson RED Phnom Penh and the upper-upscale Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Phnom Penh in the heart of the city. The two hotels and branded residence are integrated within the Prince Happiness Plaza, a condo project that is set amidst a prestigious mixed-use development that will comprise high-end retail, dining and commercial elements.

One of South East Asia's rising stars, Cambodia has been identified as a key market in Radisson Hotel Group's regional development strategy. The country welcomed 5.4 million international visitors in 2023, which marked a significant 140% jump from the previous year, and it is expected to reach seven million arrivals by 2025¹. As the country's largest city and a key financial hub, Phnom Penh is driving Cambodia's economic boom, with GDP growth expected to accelerate to 6.0% in 2024². This makes now the ideal time for Radisson Hotel Group to make its entry into this compelling country.

Mr. Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, said: "We are thrilled to announce this important partnership, which provides the perfect opportunity for Radisson Hotel Group to make its debut in Cambodia. This is a key emerging market with vast potential for business and leisure travel, so this dual-branded development will add considerable value to our company's rapidly expanding portfolio in South East Asia."

Mr. Edward Lee, CEO of Prince Real Estate Group, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group and to harness their global expertise for this exciting project, which will contribute to the future of Phnom Penh. With its prime location and outstanding facilities, we are confident that this development will deliver world-class hospitality under the Radisson Blu and Radisson RED brands to the rising number of guests visiting Cambodia."

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Phnom Penh and Radisson RED Hotel Phnom Penh will command a prime position close to BKK1, the premium residential, business and embassy district, and will be a short drive from the new Phnom Penh International Airport, which is expected to be completed in 2025. This striking project is located within international embassies and in close proximity to popular attractions such as Independence Monument, the National Museum of Cambodia, and the Royal Palace. Developed by one of the nation's leading property developer, Prince Real Estate Group, the two properties are situated atop the Prince Happiness Plaza, an integrated development which will offer direct access to upmarket retail outlets, multiple dining options, Grade A offices and more.

The 250-key upper-upscale Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences Phnom Penh will cater to discerning corporate travelers on extended stays with a total of 160 well-appointed guestrooms and serviced apartments, as well as 90 branded residences ranging from the 40sqm Deluxe Studio Residences to the 210sqm Three-Bedroom Residences, all of which will feature premium amenities and panoramic views of the skyline and river.

The design-led Radisson RED Hotel Phnom Penh will attract business and leisure guests seeking stays inspired by the upbeat spirit of this dynamic city. This upscale lifestyle hotel will comprise 200 keys, ranging from modern Deluxe Rooms to the spacious One-Bedroom Suites. The two properties will also share an all-day restaurant, lobby lounge, spa, pool and gym. Corporate travelers and digital nomads can take advantage of a casual co-working space, reading lounge and event venues that that will host both business meetings and social celebrations.

To learn more about Radisson Hotel Group, please visit www.radissonhotels.com.

About Prince Real Estate Group:

Prince Real Estate (Cambodia) Group Co., Ltd. was founded in Cambodia in March 2015 to capitalize on the thriving development of Cambodia's real estate. After years of continuous growth, the Group is primarily engaged in the real estate development, property management, theme park, retail, supermarket, etc., forming a closed-loop supply chain in Cambodia real estate industry.

About Prince Happiness Plaza:

Prince Happiness Plaza is located at the junction of three arteries of Phnom Penh – Monivong Boulevard, Hun Sen Boulevard and Road 271, with landmarks like the National Museum, Independent Monument and Royal Palace as well as embassies of Australia, Japan, Thailand, Russia and Malaysia in its vicinity.

The complex building comprises a Grade A office building, shopping mall and five-star hotel. It is visioned as a combination of residences, offices, hospitality and shopping.

The development also features a hotel-style lobby, rooftop bar (900M2), sky pool (700M2) and gym (496M2) that are designed by the highest standard in the market.

Prince Happiness Plaza offers studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments that range from 32 M2 to 96 M2. Its value is further enhanced by the addition of a five-star serviced apartment and many a flagship retail stores to come, making it one of the best options of property investment in Phnom Penh.

SOURCE Radisson Hotel Group