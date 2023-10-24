Recbio appeared at the 14th China (Taizhou) International Pharmaceutical Fair

TAIZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 19 to 22, the 14th China (Taizhou) International Pharmaceutical Fair, sponsored by the China Chamber of International Commerce and hosted by the Taizhou Municipal People's Government and Jiangsu Branch of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, was successfully held in Taizhou China Pharmaceutical City. As an innovative vaccine company with independent research and development technology as the core driving force, Recbio (02179.HK) presented at Booth C18 in Hall E1-2 with three technology platforms of new adjuvants, protein engineering, immune evaluation, and heavy product pipeline. Once exhibited, it attracted the attention of a large number of experts and scholars in the pharmaceutical industry domestic and overseas, and won wide praise on the site，creating new heights and heat.

The theme of this year's exhibition is "New adjuvants, open and win-win situation, taking root in the China Pharmaceutical City, and going to the world".

During the opening ceremony, Dr. Liu Yong, founder, Chairman of the Board and general manager of Recbio, attended the initiative and establishment ceremony of the Biomedical Industry Supply Chain Alliance and read the proposal. The alliance will gather the strength of all parties and strive to seek the "largest common divisor" and draw the "largest concentric circles" to jointly promote the high-quality development of the biomedical industry.

During the exhibition, the local core mainstream media Taizhou Daily released a special edition report with the title of "Recbio Industrialization Fruits Mature In Sight" and conducted a one-on-one interview with Dr. Liu Yong. Dr. Liu Yong introduced in detail the company's exhibiting products, new research and development of new technologies, innovation and application development, and said that as a local enterprise rooted in China Pharmaceutical City, it should set an example to show the new image of Taizhou city, new opportunities for development, and new future of the industry to the world, further expand the channels of international cooperation and exchange, and inject new impetus into the construction of a higher level of China Pharmaceutical City.

As a vaccine company with a full range of new adjuvant R&D and production capabilities, Recbio's new adjuvant platform has been accumulated for more than ten years, and through continuous investment, it has continuously strengthened the layout of independent intellectual property rights in the field of new adjuvants. The company has applied for more than 20 invention patents in the principles, processes, raw materials, and applications of new adjuvants.

The new adjuvant platform of Recbio has three characteristics: systematization, industrialization, and continuous innovation. Systematic means that the platform can achieve full coverage of the new adjuvant types for human use that have been approved worldwide, forming a "toolbox" and "Arsenal" of vaccine R&D, and the research and development team can match the most appropriate adjuvant types according to the immune protection mechanism of different vaccines. The recombinant shingles vaccine, second-generation HPV vaccine, and recombinant COVID-19 vaccine independently developed by the company are matched with different types of new adjuvants. Industrialization refers to the company's new adjuvant platform has built three industrialization bases in China Pharmaceutical City, covering three mainstream adjuvant process platforms, and forming an annual production capacity of more than 100 million new adjuvants. Continuous innovation means that the company's pursuit of adjuvant performance will never stop, and will continue to introduce more and better adjuvant varieties for the next generation of vaccine product pipeline.

Recbio's new adjuvant platform not only plays a strategic role in supporting self-developed vaccine varieties, but also enables industrial chain partners. Since the beginning of this year, the company has launched "new adjuvant system solutions" for partners, and through deep cooperation from research and development to industrialization, innovative research and development of partners' vaccine varieties, and promoting the upgrading and iteration of traditional vaccines.

Benefiting from the leading new adjuvant core technology and the near industrialization of the heavy pipeline, the international layout of Recbio is accelerating. Recently, the company signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Zimbabwe National Biotechnology Authority and the China Research Center of the International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) to provide vaccine technology to Zimbabwe. The company is also speeding up cooperation with relevant countries and regions in India, Russia, and Southeast Asia to accelerate the pace of product listing in the local market so that China's new adjuvant vaccine technology can benefit the broader population in the countries and regions jointly built by the "Belt and Road" as soon as possible.

About Recbio

Founded in 2012, Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as Recbio or the Company; stock code: 2179.HK) is an innovative vaccine company propelled by internally developed technologies. Committed to our mission of " Protect human health with best-in-class vaccines", we have cultivated a robust portfolio of vaccine products with exclusive rights, addressing the substantial unmet needs in the realm of high-impact infectious diseases. Over the course of more than two decades, Recbio has meticulously built three pioneering platforms: a novel adjuvant platform, a protein engineering platform, and an immunological evaluation platform, making us one of the few global companies capable of both developing and manufacturing the complete range of novel adjuvants.

Leveraging the close integration of our three platforms, we are consistently creating promising vaccine candidates. Fueled by these innovative platforms, the Company has forged a high-value portfolio of innovative vaccines, encompassing over ten potential blockbuster varieties. These encompass areas such as cervical cancer, shingles, RSV infection, and other prevalent high-burden diseases, and have emerged as leading products in terms of development and clinical progress in China.

Having been honed and refined over the course of a decade, Recbio is poised to reap the benefits as several products are nearing commercialization.

Forward-looking statements

