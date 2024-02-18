"Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe" at Foodex Japan with a delicious tasting programme

Not only will attendees at the show learn all about the quality of our Red Gold Tomatoes, but they will be able to taste their goodness thanks to the recipes prepared daily by the Italian chef Viviana Marrocoli and the Japanese culinary expert and cooking book author Kaitani Ikuko.

When it comes to culinary excellence, the secret often lies in the quality of ingredients. Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe are one such ingredient that can elevate your dishes to a whole new level. These exquisite tomatoes are renowned for their exceptional flavour and are a must-have for any discerning chef or home cook.

One of the key factors that set Red Gold Tomatoes apart is the European and Italian commitment to sustainable farming practices. These tomatoes are grown in carefully tended fields, benefitting from the ideal climate and soil conditions that Europe has to offer, and then canned at their peak of ripeness. The result is a canned delight that replicate the summer burst of sunshine all year long in kitchens around the world. They embody the essence of farm-to-table dining, and it's no surprise that they are a favourite among top chefs.

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe are also incredibly versatile. Whether you're making a classic Italian pasta sauce, a vibrant Spanish gazpacho, a hearty French ratatouille, or creating a European-inspired or fusion dish of your own, these tomatoes are your go-to choice in the kitchen. Their natural sweetness adds depth to any dish, and their flavour and aroma will delight your tastebuds.

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe is not a specific brand, but rather, a campaign promoted by ANICAV – the Italian Association of Canned Tomato Producers, co-funded by the European Commission, promoting European and Italian canned tomatoes.

Discover their versatility and unique taste: come and meet our chefs at Foodex Japan.

Enjoy. It's from Europe.

