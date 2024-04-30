Renuka Sharma Promoted to Director of Energy Solutions APAC at BayWa r.e.

BANGKOK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayWa r.e., a global renewable energy developer, service provider and distributor, proudly announces the promotion of Renuka Sharma to the position of Director of Energy Solutions for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This strategic move comes in recognition of Renuka's exceptional leadership and her instrumental role in driving the company's growth and impact in the renewable energy sector.

Renuka Sharma, Director of Energy Solutions for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region

With over 18 years of experience in multiple industries, Renuka has consistently demonstrated her prowess in navigating complex projects and accelerating the energy transition. Previously serving as the Managing Director of BayWa r.e. Thailand, Renuka spearheaded initiatives to advance renewable energy adoption within Southeast Asia.

In her new role, Renuka will oversee the strategic direction and operational excellence of BayWa r.e.'s Energy Solutions business across the APAC region. Leveraging her expertise and insights gained from her tenure in roles with companies such as SunEdison and Brookfield Renewables, Renuka is poised to drive innovation and sustainable growth within the organization.

Commenting on her promotion, Renuka remarked, "I am deeply honored and excited to take on this new role at BayWa r.e. Our region is at a pivotal moment in the energy transition, and I am committed to leveraging our collective strengths to drive positive change and deliver sustainable solutions for our customers and communities."

Renuka holds a degree in Law and Russian, as well as an LLM in Banking and Finance Law from Kings College, London. In addition to overseeing the running of the company and driving growth, Renuka is also a strong advocate for diversity in the workplace.

Daniel Gaefke, Global Director of Projects & Executive Board Member at BayWa r.e., expressed his confidence in Renuka to lead the company's energy transition goals, stating, "Renuka's leadership and vision will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence in the APAC region. We look forward to her continued contributions and leadership in driving our mission forward."

The Energy Solutions team in BayWa r.e. has been operating in Southeast Asia since 2019 and has delivered projects with an aggregate capacity of nearly 100MW for corporations such as TetraPak in Thailand and Vietnam, CombiPack and Kurz Production in Malaysia, and Duy Tan in Vietnam among others. In 2023, it signed a partnership with SUSI Partners to continue to realise sizable rooftop PV projects contracted with large C&I corporations.

About BayWa r.e. AG (BayWa r.e.):

At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy - how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet.

We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 6 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business.

BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Through our climate contribution approach, we are strategically investing in internal and external initiatives that adhere to climate action best practices, align with the Paris Agreement, and are enabling us to make significant progress in our own sustainability journey.

Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a €27.1 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment.

