Revolutionizing Science and Technology Education: Top University Presidents Converge in Hong Kong

The 2nd Global Innovation & Technology Summit to be Hosted at Hong Kong Science Park on April 3, 2024

HONG KONG, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The anticipation is palpable as the 2nd Global Innovation & Technology Summit, orchestrated by the Greater Bay Area Association of Academicians (GBAAA), prepares to unfold at the prestigious Hong Kong Science Park on April 3, 2024. This summit serves as a beacon of progress, inviting esteemed presidents from leading universities and educational officials worldwide to chart the course for the future of technological innovation and international collaboration in education. Together, they aim to position Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area as an international epicenter of educational excellence.

In line with the visionary goals outlined in the Chief Executive's 2023 Policy Address, which articulated a bold strategy to elevate Hong Kong into a global education hub, particular emphasis has been placed on advancing post-secondary education within the Northern Metropolis. The concept of a "Northern Metropolis University Town" is set to harness the dynamic synergy between innovation and technology in the region and its environs. Concurrently, initiatives will be spearheaded to foster collaboration between local post-secondary institutions and esteemed international universities, fostering resource-sharing and industry integration.

Against this backdrop of transformative vision, the GBAAA assumes the mantle of hosting the 2nd Global Innovation & Technology Summit in Hong Kong. Leveraging Hong Kong's unique position as a gateway between mainland China and the global community, this summit extends invitations to university presidents and educational leaders from both domestic and international spheres. Their collective mission? To explore themes crucial to the evolving landscape of global education, including international cooperation, future educational paradigms, and the consolidation of Hong Kong as a beacon of educational excellence. For further details and participation inquiries, please visit: https://www.gbaaasummit.com/.

Distinguished Guests: Education Leaders Gather in Hong Kong

Esteemed dignitaries and leaders from the education and innovation sectors across the globe are set to grace the occasion, including luminaries such as:

LU XINNING, Deputy Director, The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR

FANG JIANMING, Deputy Commissioner, Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the HKSAR

SAYASAT NURBEK, Minister of Science and Higher Education, Republic of Kazakhstan

SZE CHUN-FAI, JEFF, Acting Secretary for Education/Under Secretary for Education, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

DONG SUN, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Additionally, heavyweight figures from the Greater Bay Area and global academia will grace the event, including luminaries such as:

CHAS BOUNTRA, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Innovation, University of Oxford

TONY CHAN, President, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology(KAUST)

GONG QIHUANG, President, Peking University

TAN ENG CHYE, President, National University of Singapore

YUKIO YUZAWA, President, Fujita Health University

CHENG MAY HUNG MAY, Vice President (Academic), The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK)

NANCY Y. IP, Council Chair, The Greater Bay Area Association of Academicians, President, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

JIN LI, Vice President (Global Strategies), Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech)

LEE CHUN-SING, Provost and Deputy President, The City University of Hong Kong

S. JOE QIN, President, Lingnan University

MAX SHEN, Vice-President and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, The University of Hong Kong

YONGHUA SONG, Rector, University of Macau

JIN-GUANG TENG, Council Vice Chair, The Greater Bay Area Association of Academicians, President, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

ROCKY S. TUAN, Vice-Chancellor and President, The Chinese University of Hong Kong

ALEX WAI, President and Vice-Chancellor, Hong Kong Baptist University

Together, they will explore how to effectively cultivate outstanding talents with innovative thinking and capabilities through the development of higher education, strengthening global cooperation, and enhancing multilateral educational cooperation.

Focused Themes: Exploring the Frontiers of Science, Technology, and Educational Innovation

The summit will center its discussions around five pivotal themes:

Government Strategies to Accelerate Global Educational Partnerships Leadership Perspectives on the Future of Education Fostering Global Partnerships in Higher Education Advancing Educational and Research Innovation Shaping the Greater Bay Area as an International Education Hub

Through rigorous deliberations, the summit endeavors to delineate a comprehensive roadmap for the holistic development of science, technology, and education.

Exciting Agenda: In-depth Exchange to Forge a Path of Innovation in Science and Education

The summit's itinerary comprises keynote addresses, thematic sessions, and roundtable discussions. Participants from governmental and academic spheres will engage in profound dialogues, exploring avenues to seamlessly integrate education with technological innovation. They will strategize on leveraging policy frameworks and international collaborations to realize the seamless amalgamation of academia, industry, and research, thus propelling the nation towards educational excellence.

The 2nd Global Innovation & Technology Summit will provide an important platform for promoting global cooperation and exchange in science, technology, and education, inspiring innovative thinking, and promoting technological development. We look forward to your participation, witnessing this highly anticipated event together, and stepping towards excellence, embarking on the future!

About the organizer: The Greater Bay Area Association of Academicians

The Greater Bay Area Association of Academicians (GBAAA), established on April 1, 2021, is a non-profit organization registered in Hong Kong. The GBAAA aims to build a powerful platform with the strength of national-level scientists. Leveraging its advantages in scientific research and Hong Kong's internationalization, the organization promotes interdisciplinary exchange and cooperation and advocates for technology education and popular science activities, supporting the coordinated development of innovation in the Greater Bay Area. This effort contributes to the establishment of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area as an international hub for scientific and technological innovation, thus contributing to the nation's technological development.

For more information, please visit The Greater Bay Area Association of Academicians's official website: https://gbaaa.org.hk/, or contact Mr. Hoi Shan Hsu, Secretary General of GBAAA: 852-61991927.

