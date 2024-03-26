Ricoh Hong Kong appoints Ricky Chong as Managing Director effective from 1 April 2024

Ricky will assume responsibility for overseeing the overall operations and driving the future development of the Hong Kong and Macau Region.

HONG KONG, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Hong Kong Limited has announced the appointment of Ricky Chong as the Managing Director. In his new role, Ricky will be responsible for overseeing the overall operations, managing the company's finances, and planning future development blueprints for Ricoh in the Hong Kong and Macau regions. The appointment will take effect from 1 April 2024. Furthermore, Mr. Aaron Yim, who has been serving as the Managing Director of Ricoh Hong Kong since 2003, has been appointed as the Chairman of Ricoh Hong Kong and Senior Advisor of Ricoh Asia Pacific. Aaron will be responsible for planning the future development directions and leveraging the successful experience in Ricoh Hong Kong to accelerate transformation in other regions of the Asia Pacific.

Ricoh Hong Kong Limited has announced the appointment of Ricky Chong as the Managing Director, effective from 1 April 2024.

Ricky joined Ricoh Hong Kong in 2014 and has been serving as the Chief Operating Officer of the company since 2023. Under his leadership, Ricoh has emerged as an industry expert in digital workplaces and a trusted partner in digital transformation. Ricky has successfully guided numerous clients in achieving digital transformation, resulting in increased employee engagement and efficiency through hybrid workplace models.

Prior to joining Ricoh, Ricky had a distinguished career in the telecommunications industry, specializing in business development for over 10 years. During this time, he introduced various innovative mobile services to Hong Kong, revolutionizing the way people in the region use their smartphones. Upon joining Ricoh, Ricky directed his focus towards exploring the application of intelligent technology in the business realm. During his tenure, he successfully led the company through two digital transformations, including the conversion of the Hong Kong office into a hybrid workplace last year. This initiative involved the implementation of diverse intelligent solutions that significantly enhanced operational efficiency while prioritizing the well-being of employees. Ricky has garnered a solid reputation within the information technology industry. In addition to his role at Ricoh, he currently serves as a member of the Vetting Committee of the Cyberport Incubation Programme and as a committee member of both the Communications Association of Hong Kong and The Alumni Association of Shaw College at The Chinese University of Hong Kong simultaneously.

Ricky expressed his excitement about this new appointment, stating, "I am thrilled about this exciting opportunity and eagerly anticipate collaborating with my colleagues in this new role. Together, we will strive to deliver innovative and comprehensive solutions to our valued clients. Throughout my 10-year journey at Ricoh, I have realized the importance of adaptability, particularly in today's digital age. It is crucial to proactively comprehend emerging technologies, evolving customer behaviours, and the ever-changing dynamics of the market. By doing so, we can transform these factors into opportunities rather than perceiving them as threats. In my new role, I am committed to fostering teamwork and cross-functional collaboration. I will empower our staff to embrace innovation and establish stronger connections with our valued customers. I firmly believe that cultivating a collaborative environment will serve as a catalyst for innovation, drive company growth, and enable our employees to experience a true sense of fulfilment in their work. This, in turn, will propel our organization forward on the path to success."

When discussing Ricoh Hong Kong's development vision, Ricky expressed, "As the leading expert in digital workplaces, Ricoh is committed to empowering our customers with innovative digital solutions that enhance their business productivity and efficiency. Our goal is to transform Ricoh Hong Kong into a trusted partner for management services, providing customers not only with suitable products and plans but also managing their entire workplace, allowing them to focus on their core business. To align with this vision, we have derived three key strategic ambitions: 'Inorganic Growth in Digital Services,' 'Winning in Customer Experience,' and 'Accelerating Digital Operations.' Additionally, we closely monitor emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and the Internet of Things. By actively integrating these technologies into Ricoh's services, we can stay ahead of the curve and meet the evolving needs of our valued customers. This commitment will lead Ricoh Hong Kong to new heights of success."

Photos Download: https://bit.ly/43tQOJH

About Ricoh Hong Kong Limited

Established in 1963, Ricoh Hong Kong Limited focuses on digital services and office solutions. Entering the era of digital transformation, Ricoh's Four Areas of Expertise includes Hybrid Workplace, Digital Workflow & Automation, Cloud & IT Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity. Ricoh has been actively advocating corporate evolution in recent years, accompanied by digital services and four customer values: Simplifying Complexity, Uncovering Hidden Opportunities, Overcoming Obstacles, and Embracing Diversity, bringing people and technology together, so companies can focus on forward.

SOURCE RICOH Hong Kong