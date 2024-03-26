Rockwell Automation Unveils New Experience Center Showcasing the Future of Industrial Technology

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has unveiled its new Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Singapore.

[From left] Steven Goh, vice president & general manager of Rockwell Automation Asia Pacific Business Center; Lisa Liao, Counselor for Management Affairs, U.S. Embassy Singapore; Marcelo Tarkieltaub, Southeast Asia Regional Director, Rockwell Automation; Lim Tse Yong, Senior Vice President, Mobility and Industrial Solutions, Singapore Economic Development Board; Dennis Mark, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Manufacturing Federation; and Goh Lee-Mey, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships & Development, American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, at the official launch of the new Customer Experience Center in the Singapore premises of Rockwell Automation. (Photo credit: Rockwell Automation)

The Experience Center showcases the latest innovations in AI, robotics, and virtual reality and will help the region's manufacturing, mining and heavy industry sectors to embrace digital transformation. The new center showcases smart manufacturing solutions for targeted industries in Southeast Asia and will help customers to understand the benefits of the Connected Enterprise and its potential to positively impact their businesses.

At the inauguration, Marcelo Tarkieltaub, regional director, Southeast Asia, at Rockwell Automation said, "Our new Experience Center reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries of industrial innovation. It offers an immersive experience for our customers to envision the future of manufacturing and automation. From AI to virtual reality and robotics, industry leaders will witness firsthand the transformative power of technology in shaping the future of industry."

The CEC is situated within Rockwell's Asia Pacific headquarters and alongside its largest manufacturing facility in the Asia Pacific region. The plant produces many of Rockwell's wide range of products for customers worldwide, while the CEC will allow customers to experience Rockwell's latest manufacturing technologies and get an insight into future solutions. Together visitors will receive a comprehensive experience spanning from inception to completion.

By 2030, the manufacturing industry in Southeast Asia is expected to generate up to USD$600 billion a year, according to Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, such as automation, IoT, and the latest smart manufacturing revolution, is reshaping the landscape and improving efficiency and sustainability.

The manufacturing industry represents approximately 20% of Singapore's GDP and the country is embracing digital transformation. With a strategic focus on key Southeast Asian industries like life sciences, semiconductors, water/wastewater, oil and gas, food and beverage (F&B) and consumer packaged goods (CPG), Rockwell Automation is playing a pivotal role in Singapore and Southeast Asia's smart manufacturing evolution.

Emphasizing the growth of the region's manufacturing sector, Marcelo said: "With the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and a strong manufacturing base, Southeast Asia is well-positioned to lead in smart manufacturing for the rest of the decade. According to the eighth edition of our State of Smart Manufacturing Report, close to half (44%) of APAC manufacturers plan to adopt smart manufacturing within the next year."

The CEC will also open to school and university students to give the next generation of engineers, scientists and technologists a chance to get hands-on experience with the technologies they will be using in workforce. Supporting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education is a key tenet of Rockwell Automation's corporate social responsibility. By providing students with opportunities to engage with industrial technology beyond the classroom, the company aims to foster a practical and professional understanding of these fields, contributing to the development of future skilled professionals.

Rockwell Automation has been in Asia Pacific for over 40 years and continues to invest in its vision of expanding human possibility and digital transformation for its customers across the region. The company is supported by a network of close to 150 distributors and system integrator partners across Southeast Asia. As a market leader in digital transformation and industrial automation, it offers a wide range of products and solutions, including The Connected Enterprise®, manufacturing execution systems, digital transformation, smart manufacturing systems, human machine interface, and smart devices such as in-cabinet modular I/O and independent cart technology.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries.

