Rolex China Sea Race 2024 - Starts on 27 March

HONG KONG, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entries are now open for the Rolex China Sea Race 2024, with the just-launched Notice of Race encouraging sailors from around the world to join one of the most tactical offshore races in the world. The race will start on 27 March 2024 in Hong Kong's iconic harbour and take competitors 565nm across the South China Sea to Subic Bay in the Philippines.

2024 marks the 62nd Anniversary of this World Sailing Offshore Special Regulations Category 1 race organised by the multi-faceted and cosmopolitan Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, one of the oldest and most prestigious clubs in Hong Kong. Rolex has been a partner of the Club since 2007 and Title Sponsor of it's flagship Race since 2008.

This 565nm Category 1 Offshore Race is run under the auspices of RORC, and takes competitors from Hong Kong, Mainland China to Subic Bay in the Philippines. The 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions of the Rolex China Sea Race were eventually cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic situation and uncertainty regarding international border openings. Rolex China Sea Race 2023 was the first offshore race resumed in Hong Kong after which the race will return to its original rhythm of 'even' years for the biennial race.

In the 2023 edition, Nick Southward's Whiskey Jack lifted the China Sea Trophy for corrected time on IRC handicap and Ernesto Echauz's Standard Insurance Centennial 5 marked the first time in the race history that a Philippines entry has taken Line Honours at the Rolex China Sea Race.

The Notice of Race can be found on the official Rolex China Sea Race website at the following link https://www.rolexchinasearace.com/competitors

Images of Rolex China Sea Race 2023 are available free of charge for editorial use provided credit is given to Rolex / Daniel Forster. Images are uploaded here: https://rhkycorghk-my.sharepoint.com/:f:/g/personal/vivian_ngan_rhkyc_org_hk/EjwGXmVLkCVKluansQlEp00ByE278k8dxfS9qunRsx0ADA?e=dxx0fB

About Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club (RHKYC)

The Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club is one of the oldest and largest sports clubs in Hong Kong, with a rich, colourful history that spans 170 years of community and competitive sailing and rowing. The RHKYC provides training programmes for practitioners of all abilities and ages – both members and non-members – to nurture their development, produce elite athletes capable of competing at the highest levels, and contribute to the growth and popularity of these great pastimes. The Club also organises a full calendar of high-profile local and international race events, helping place Hong Kong firmly on the global sporting map.

