Russell Reynolds Associates Strengthens its Financial Services Practice in Greater China with Sherman Leung

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Sherman Leung has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Co-Head of RRA Greater China practice. Based in Hong Kong, Leung has an extensive background in international finance and investments across a range of management roles, which provides clients with insights into leadership solutions and talent strategy. With his multi-decades of banking and consulting experience across the Greater China region, Leung focuses on clients in financial services and professional services.

Prior to joining RRA, Leung spent more than 18 years at one of the largest global consulting firms where he was the Managing Partner and leader of Greater China Financial Services Consulting covering strategy, transformation, digital and technology, regulatory and compliance, risk management, and actuarial advisory. He was responsible for building growth across his portfolio, supported by 1400 professionals. Before that, he also held different roles across top tier financial institutions.

"We are thrilled to have Sherman on board," said Grace Cheng, who leads the Greater China's offices for Russell Reynolds Associates and member of the firm's Board & CEO Advisory practice. "He will work closely with the team as we look to grow our advisory capabilities across Greater China. His wealth of experience and knowledge will be of real value to our team and our clients. His deep knowledge of the challenges our clients face in financial services is an advantage in identifying leadership solutions to achieve their business goals."

Leung received his Bachelor of Science Degree, major in computer science, and Master of Practicing Accounting from the University of Melbourne and Monash University respectively. He is also a fellow of CPA Aust and a member of the HKICPA.

