Sacurn Carbon, The First and Only Taiwanese Seller on the Taiwan Carbon Solution Exchange's Trading Platform

TAIPEI, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sacurn Carbon, a Taiwanese company specializing in the development and management of voluntary carbon credits, is proud to announce the successful transaction of 6,257 tons of carbon credits. These credits, generated from a biogas renewable energy project in Kenya, Africa, were traded on the newly launched International Carbon Credit Trading Platform of the Taiwan Carbon Solution Exchange (TCX) on December 22nd.

As the sole domestic carbon credit seller in this inaugural TCX batch, Sacurn Carbon is honored to significantly contribute to the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) values of enterprises, thereby advancing towards sustainable goals and championing Taiwan's net-zero transformation.

The TCX's International Carbon Credit Trading Platform launched on December 22nd, representing a major step for Taiwan in aligning with international standards and demonstrating its commitment to a net-zero transition. The first day of trading saw participation from 27 domestic industries, including leading firms such as TSMC (2330), Hon Hai Precision Industry (2317), Sinosteel (2002), Chunghwa Telecom (2412), Nan Pao Resin (4766), Evergreen Marine (2603), Wan Hai Lines (2615), and Chunghwa Development. These companies represent diverse sectors including semiconductors, electronics, finance, steel, chemicals, retail, textiles, and shipping.

In this session, 88,520 tons of CO2 equivalent from seven projects were traded, with Sacurn Carbon being the only Taiwanese seller, alongside companies from Switzerland, the UK, and Singapore. The biogas project listed by Sacurn Carbon is recognized as an effective solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, utilizing anaerobic decomposition of organic waste to produce biogas. This initiative not only addresses organic waste management but also reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The project also creates employment opportunities and improves the quality of life for the Kenyan community. The byproduct of the anaerobic process is used as a natural fertilizer, substituting for chemical fertilizers and promoting an eco-friendly economic model.

Sacurn Carbon views carbon credit trading as a vital means to encourage a virtuous cycle of economic development and environmental protection, playing a significant role in sustainable development and green finance. As a leading domestic supplier in carbon credit trading and the sole domestic seller on TCX, Sacurn is eager to explore the full potential of green finance, in partnership with other Taiwanese companies. The company is dedicated to developing high-quality carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects, aiming to facilitate a sustainable and better future.

With legislative initiatives for carbon trading mechanisms emerging in Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries, Taiwan's launch of its International Carbon Credit Trading Platform signifies its commitment to international standards and a net-zero future. As a pioneer in domestic carbon credit trading, Sacurn Carbon is committed to exploring green finance opportunities with Taiwanese enterprises, continuously supplying high-quality carbon credit projects in pursuit of a sustainable future.

SOURCE Sacurn Carbon