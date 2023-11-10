SALES LAUNCHING FOR W RESIDENCES MANCHESTER

Gary Neville's Relentless Developments & Salboy bringing W Residences to Manchester

Luxury apartments will be the first branded residences in the city, one of world's fastest growing real estate sectors

W Residences come with all the amenities and services of a W Hotel

Sales now launched in Singapore with first occupancy expected in 2027

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Neville's £400m (S$665million) St Michael's development in the very heart of Manchester will be home to W Residences in a major deal with Marriott International.

The former Manchester United and England footballer is working in partnership with property developer, Salboy , and his Relentless Developments team to launch the city's very first branded residences alongside a 5 star W Hotel.

An artist's impression of St Michael's

After retiring from professional football, Gary Neville established himself as a property magnate and businessman as well as acquiring a rapidly growing media profile as a popular commentator for international broadcasters Sky Sports, BBC, ITV and more recently, Netflix.

The arrival of W Residences to his flagship St Michael's scheme will see hotel-inspired living offered at all St Michael's 217 apartments , offering buyers the opportunity to purchase a permanent residence within Manchester's most exclusive postcode.

The luxury residences will offer owners all the amenities and services of a W Hotel, including 24-hour concierge (W's whenever/wherever service), round-the-clock in-residence dining, laundry and dry cleaning.

Located within the development's iconic 41-storey tower, the residences will feature alongside a 162-room W Hotel which is set to open Q1 2027. W Manchester will bring bold design, distinctive dining and always-on programming to the city as well as having a pool, it will include signature W spaces, such as the Living Room, W Lounge, W Wellness and FIT gym.

W Residences Manchester are the brand's first outside London and one of only 20 worldwide. The globally renowned brand joins a raft of international companies at the transformative St Michael's development including Nikkei restaurant brand, Chotto Matte .

Located within Manchester's architecturally-inspiring and historic civic quarter, St Michael's connects the Spinningfields business district with Chinatown and the city's designer retail stores.

Gary Neville, Director at Relentless Developments, said: "W Hotel and W Residences are going to put the distinctive 41-storey tower that is No.2 St Michael's on the global map.

"There is no better home for W Hotel in the North of England than Manchester. This is a bold city which continues to defy expectations and which embodies the same values of originality and passion that have made the W Hotel experience world-renowned.

"Situated alongside this, W Residences Manchester will be immersive, design-forward homes that will set a new standard in hotel-inspired living and massively raise the bar for city-centre home ownership.

"I'd like to thank Marriott International and our developer partner, Salboy, for seeing the potential in this scheme and remaining committed to our vision."

Simon Ismail, Co-founder & MD, Salboy Group, added: "The W brand became famous for vibrant, diverse, urban locations like Manchester. Salboy is really proud to be working alongside Relentless Developments to launch and deliver Manchester's first branded residences and a truly 5-star international hotel.

"W Residences Manchester will offer a residential living experience and level of service unlike anything in the city right now. From a dedicated concierge handling anything you need at any time, to world-class interiors and top specification fixtures and fittings plus your own secure lift. Not to mention all the benefits of the W Hotel including the restaurants, the gym, pool, spa and relaxing in your own residential lounge or W living room.

"Something will always be happening, whether it's art pop ups or music experiences, right here in this super prime Manchester location."

Jaidev Menezes, Regional VP – Mixed-Use Development EMEA, Marriott International, commented: "We are delighted to work with Salboy and Relentless Group to launch our newest residential development under the W brand in Manchester.

"There is a growing demand for luxury living in Manchester and this project in the St. Michael's mixed-use development will deliver that with its vibrant design and impeccable service for its residences and hotel."

Ruben Koh, Senior Director, Co-Head of International Residential Sales, Savills Singapore, said: "The W Residences will be the first ever branded residence in the heart of Manchester, it will provide residents with a luxury lifestyle never before experienced in the North of England.

"Located in the heart of the city of Manchester it gives its residents the very best access and convenience to experience Manchester."

Adrian Lim, Senior Director, Co-Head of International Residential Sales, Savills Singapore, said: " We are thrilled to introduce The W Residences to the vibrant city of Manchester. As the first-ever branded residence in the heart of this iconic city, it is set to redefine luxury living in the North of England and promises an extraordinary lifestyle that has never been seen before in this region."

Sales will launch in Singapore on 11-12 November at an exclusive event hosted by Savills Singapore. The event will take place from 11am to 6pm at The St. Regis Singapore, Embassy & Consulate Rooms (Ground level).

Visit W Residences Manchester online: wresidencesmanchester.com

Follow W Residences Manchester on Instagram: @wresidencesmanchester

About Relentless Developments

Relentless Developments is a property development company led by Anthony Kilbride and Gary Neville. Projects to-date include Hotel Football in Old Trafford and the Stock Exchange Hotel in the city centre.

About Salboy

Salboy is an award-winning property company developing and funding high quality housing and property developments throughout the UK. To date Salboy has delivered more than 3,250 high quality homes in sought-after city locations and is one of the most recognisable and prolific property development brands in Manchester and Salford - cities at the heart of the UK's vibrant North West.

About W Residences Manchester

W Residences Manchester are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). St Michaels UK PropCo2 Limited uses the W marks under a licence from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

