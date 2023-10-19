SALT iConnections Asia Returns to Singapore in November

More than 800 allocators and managers attending Asia's premier capital introduction and thought leadership event

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, and iConnections, a leading financial technology platform for alternative investors, today announced the details of their forthcoming SALT iConnections Asia event, taking place November 14-16 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

For the second consecutive year, SALT and iConnections are hosting Asia's premier capital introduction event in Singapore. The conference will convene more than 800 allocators and fund managers, including asset managers, family offices and institutional investors for two days of networking and meetings.

Capital introductions will be held in parallel with thought leadership content featuring industry luminaires on stage covering topics such as investing in Asian markets, the impact of financial technology on business and global outlook on alternative investments.

A preliminary agenda and speaker list will be available in the coming weeks. A sampling of currently confirmed speakers includes:

Kevin Bong , Senior Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of Singapore at AIMCo

, Senior Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of at AIMCo Elizabeth Burton , Managing Director and Client Investment Strategist at Goldman Sachs Asset Management

, Managing Director and Client Investment Strategist at Goldman Sachs Asset Management Joe Dowling , Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management

, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management Ashish Goyal , Executive Vice President and Head of Asia-Pacific at OMERS

, Executive Vice President and Head of at OMERS Kerrine Koh , Managing Director and Head of Southeast Asia at Hamilton Lane

, Managing Director and Head of at Hamilton Lane Debra Ng , Head of Asia at Albourne

, Head of at Albourne Rich Nuzum , Executive Director of Investments and Global Chief Investment Strategist at Mercer

, Executive Director of Investments and Global Chief Investment Strategist at Mercer Kim Rosenkilde , Group Chief Investment Officer at Singlife

, Group Chief Investment Officer at Singlife Agus Tandiono , Senior Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific & Active Equities Asia at CPP Investments

, Senior Managing Director and Head of & Active Equities Asia at CPP Investments Pontus von Essen , Head of Strategy for AP7

, Head of Strategy for AP7 Adam Watson , Partner and Co-Head of Asia Pacific at Partners Capital

"As Singapore and APAC more broadly remain an important center of gravity for global institutional investment activity, we're looking forward to continuing our collaboration with iConnections to drive top-notch networking and GP-LP introductions," said John Darsie, Managing Director of SALT.

Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections, added, "We are thrilled to be back in Singapore and bring the power of iConnections and SALT to deliver high-caliber content and build meaningful connections between managers and allocators in APAC."

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership and networking forum focused on innovation and investing, founded in 2009 by Anthony Scaramucci and SkyBridge Capital. Its mission is to empower big ideas by connecting people and capital. SALT's flagship global events bring together the world's foremost investors, creators and thinkers for high-level collaboration and networking. For more information, please visit salt.org.

About iConnections

iConnections is a financial technology platform connecting asset allocators and investment managers. The iConnections desktop and mobile app allows allocators to evaluate and engage with relevant managers, who share company information securely on the platform. iConnections hosts its own flagship conferences and powers myriad third-party global investor events. In an increasingly digital world, iConnections has reimagined how the investment industry connects. Visit iconnections.io to learn more.

