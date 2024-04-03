Samyang Holdings's Croquis® Shows New Clinical Cases of PDO thread lift at AMWC 2024

Sharing Clinical Cases of "Croquis® at AMWC 2024 in Monaco .

SEOUL, South Korea, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Holdings has accelerated its global market penetration with its aesthetics product portfolio developed through its R&D technology.

Samyang Holdings Biopharm Group (CEO Young-joon Lee) presented clinical case studies of the PDO thread lift to promote the excellence of Croquis® at the Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Monaco from March 27 to 29, 2024.

Samyang Holdings announced a new clinical case of PDO thread lift Croquis® at AMWC 2024 on March 29. Dr. Mark Holmes is presenting.

The presentations were led by Dr. Clara Santos (Brazil) and Dr. Mark Holmes (UK), who shared the product's unique features and their expertise through Croquis® case studies.

Dr. Clara Santos presented "Block Repositioning of Face and Neck Together with Croquis® Molding and Mono" highlighting tailored surgical techniques and the characteristics of Croquis® products. Following this, Dr. Mark Holmes shared his 12 years of experience in "How to Perform Long Lasting Cog Thread Lifts For The Face and Neck Safely and Effectively" offering insights into product selection, surgical techniques, and strategies for continuous outcome improvement, including minimizing complications and side effects.

Croquis® is a PDO biodegradable lifting thread that encapsulates over 25 years of Samyang's expertise in the field of biodegradable suture threads. It received CE MDD certification in 2019, demonstrating its excellence and safety by sharing case studies at various international academic conferences. It has secured sales contracts in 29 countries worldwide, including the EU and Japan, with ongoing efforts to expand its reach.

Samyang Holdings also promotes its patented biodegradable polymer filler, Lafullen®, Polycaprolactone (PCL) based dermal filler. It provides natural volume for two years with minimal foreign body reaction.

Samyang Holdings CEO Young-joon Lee stated "The safety and efficacy of Croquis® and Lafullen® have been proven at numerous international academic conferences, significantly raising global interest in both products. We plan to further expand our global presence through research and clinical cases."

