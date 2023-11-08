SDAX Partners With TheCarCrowd To Offer Fractional Ownership of The McLaren Senna Hypercar

The only car to bear the Senna name, this motoring icon is now available for fractionalised purchase at SDAX

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global investors with a passion for hypercars can now invest in a rare, iconic McLaren that has been specially curated for SDAX – the McLaren Senna. SDAX, Singapore's Digital Asset Exchange, has partnered up with TheCarCrowd, to launch this limited-edition McLaren Senna hypercar as a securitised, fractionalised and tokenised investment opportunity.

Accredited Investors now have a unique opportunity to participate in the ownership of this state-of-the-art racing masterpiece through a fractionalised investment offering on the SDAX platform. One of only 500 ever produced worldwide, the eponymous McLaren Senna is designed in collaboration with the Ayrton Senna Institute and is the only McLaren to bear the name of the motorsport legend - regarded by most as the greatest Formula One driver of all time, winner of 3 world championships and 41 Grand Prix. The lightest road-legal McLaren since the McLaren F1, this particular car has been specced by the McLaren Special Operations team with bespoke orders like its unique gold-flecked paint, enhancing its distinctiveness and scarcity value to the only one of its kind in existence.

The timing of bringing this car to market is not accidental, as more tributes are made to the 30th anniversary of Senna's passing next year. Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to Senna during Brazil F1 last week. Microsoft has placed physical McLaren Senna's in their flagship stores to showcase their Forza Horizon 5 simulators.

Rachel Chia, CEO of SDAX, said: "This groundbreaking offering of the McLaren Senna is a rare opportunity for qualified investors to gain access to passion investments such as collectible cars without compromising on a proper investment thesis backed by data. We're delighted to have worked with TheCarCrowd to bring this exciting asset to Asia's private markets. Founded in the UK, TheCarCrowd is renowned globally as a trusted issuer and have fully vetted processes for asset storage and maintenance, backed by an established track record in selecting iconic cars for investment purposes. Apart from fine art, private credit and real estate, this motoring masterpiece broadens SDAX's range of curated alternative investment offerings to provide portfolio diversification options for our investors."

Connecting passion with investment

In addition to being one of the world's fastest growing alternative asset classes, classic cars have also remained resilient against inflation. According to the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index[1], the value of classic cars has appreciated 185% in the last decade, making it one of the best performing luxury asset classes, coming in second only after whisky investments.

TheCarCrowd offers fractional shares into the world's most iconic cars, handpicked by specialists who have over 60 years of combined experience in the financial and automotive industries. Cars are selected based on data trends as well as strong provenance and heritage, including factors such as low production-runs, special editions, motorsport pedigree and sourced through TheCarCrowd's international network.

David Spickett, CEO of TheCarCrowd, said: "The global supercar market and its returns have traditionally only been accessible to an exclusive group of ultra wealthy individuals or institutional investors. Alongside SDAX, we provide opportunities to enable petrol heads and savvy investors a chance to invest in the assets of their dreams. Listed on the SDAX platform, investors worldwide (excluding those in the US) now have democratised access to investing in a motoring icon."

Expertly curated by TheCarCrowd, the McLaren Senna is powered by a tweaked 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine adapted from the McLaren 720S supercar to deliver 789 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Its active front aero blades and the active rear wing harness the airflow, optimise the vehicle balance and keep the aerodynamic window as broad as possible[2]. Equipped with a carbon fibre, monocoque chassis weighing only 99 kilogrammes, it is the lightest and fastest track-focused road hypercar[3] ever built by McLaren.

For more details, visit https://www.sdax.co/collectible-car-investment/ to watch supermodel and racecar driver Jodie Kidd discuss the McLaren Senna's pedigree, rarity and specifications.

About TheCarCrowd

TheCarCrowd is an alternative investment platform offering qualifying investors an opportunity to invest in modern classic cars through fractionalisation, democratising a way for people to own and benefit from the assets they are passionate about. TheCarCrowd is the trading name of TheCarCrowdAR Ltd, an appointed representative of Infinity Asset Management LLP who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority

For more information, visit https://www.thecarcrowd.co.uk/.

About SDAX

Based in Singapore, SDAX is a globally connected, integrated digital financial services platform offering a comprehensive suite of investment opportunities for asset owners and investors to benefit from the world's private markets. Regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, SDAX's exchange platform offers opportunities to access exclusive investments from its ecosystem and secondary market trading via its digital asset exchange.

With SDAX, investors access curated investment opportunities across private equities, funds, real estate and alternatives which have passed SDAX's rigorous due diligence process. SDAX connects markets through partnerships with participants in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, delivering a seamless and efficient cross-border digital assets ecosystem for wealth creation.

SDAX is supported by shareholders with established track records in their respective fields: ESR, the largest real asset manager in APAC; PSA International, Singapore's leading port group; The Straits Trading Company, renowned Singapore conglomerate-investment company; and multi-disciplinary professional services group, RHT Group of Companies.

For more information, visit https://www.sdax.co/.

