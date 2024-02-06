SenseTime Unveils SenseNova 4.0, Bringing Novel AI experience

SenseTime also introduces SenseChat Function Call & Assistants API, its first multimodal tool-calling API. By bridging large models with application service tools, it significantly lowers the barrier for developers to utilize large models. Building upon the SenseChat Function Call & Assistants API, SenseTime launches data analysis tool, Office Raccoon, which transforms large model capabilities into practical applications.

SenseTime's SenseNova foundation model sets unlock a wide array of AI applications in an efficient and cost-effective manner, such as SenseChat-DataAnalysis V4 for office context, SenseChat-Medical V4 for healthcare sector, SenseChat-Vision V4 for autonomous driving and industrial scenarios, and SenseMirage V4 for creative use.

SenseTime's SenseChat LLM has already accelerated the intelligent transformation of over 500 customers across many vertical industries, including finance, mobile phone, healthcare, automotive, real estate, energy, media, and industrial manufacturing.

SenseTime's latest foundation model suite, along with its products and tools, paves a pivotal pathway towards the realization of artificial general intelligence ("AGI") by empowering the concept of "Large Model+" across various scenarios and industries and expanding the horizons of large model applications.

Enriched Foundational Model Sets with On-demand AI Capabilities

SenseNova 4.0 offers a variety of flexible API interfaces and services. Developers can easily maneuver SenseNova's diverse skillsets to implement a myriad of AI applications more cost-effectively and efficiently.

SenseNova's enhancement is underpinned by its LLM upgrade. The latest LLM general version SenseChat V4 expands its application scope by supporting 4k, 32k, 128k tokens, and demonstrates significant enhancements in comprehending knowledge, reading, and long text, reasoning, mathematics, and coding. Its overall performance closely matches that of GPT-4 while outperforming in long text comprehension and coding categories. SenseChat V4 also achieves a one-pass rate of 75.6% on the authoritative HumanEval benchmark, as compared to 74.4% of GPT-4.

SenseNova's new code interpreter, SenseChat-DataAnalysis V4, surpasses GPT-4 with an accuracy rate of 85.71% in data analysis scenarios, comprising of more than 1,000 questions. It demonstrates comprehension of complex and multiple forms and files; along with common data analysis tasks such as data cleaning, operation, comparative analysis, trend analysis, predictive analysis, and visualization. It can be applied in various scenarios, including financial analysis, business analysis, sales forecasting, market analysis, and macro analysis.

SenseChat-Medical V4, SenseTime's upgraded medical LLM, boasts stronger capabilities for multi-round dialogues, context understanding, and tool invocation. It can handle professional medical Q&A, complex inference for medical tasks, intelligent interpretation, and interactive Q&A of multimodal medical documents. SenseChat-Medical V4's overall performance closely matches that of GPT-4 and ranks second in two authoritative industry evaluations: the 2023 Pharmacist Licensure Examination LLM evaluation and the Chinese medical LLM evaluation benchmark MedBench. In the former evaluation, it even outperforms GPT-4 in two categories.

Multimodal AI represents a pivotal phase in the evolution of large AI models. SenseChat-Vision V4, the large multimodal model ("LMM") powered by 30 billion parameters and world-leading image and text comprehension abilities, tops the comprehensive score of MME Benchmark (2199.5 vs GPT-4's 1926.57), an authoritative test for LMMs. SenseChat-Vision V4 enables a wider array of industrial upgrades through practical applications, such as intelligent driving, smart cabin, and the power industry.

The upgraded text-to-image generation model, SenseMirage V4, can produce cinematic-grade posters with enhanced context, texture and details, owing to its increased parameters to 10 billion and the optimization of mixture of text experts and spatial-aware CFG algorithms, resulting in a marked advancement in prompt comprehension and image rendering capabilities. The newly introduced SenseMirage-Turbo V4 incorporates the adversarial distillation algorithm and the inference time is 10 times faster than the V4 basic version.

The First Multimodal Function Call & Assistants API - Dedicated Development Assistant in Large Model Era

To empower developers and related industries to utilize large models more conveniently and efficiently, SenseTime launches the SenseChat Function Call & Assistants API. Developers can leverage the highly flexible and customizable tool-calling framework within the SenseChat Function Call & Assistants API, such as network search, code interpretation, image and text Q&A, and text-to-image generation. This allows developers to utilize the SenseNova product suite for various industry uses.

This pioneering multimodal tool-calling API facilitates multimodal interactions by combining text and images, and enables the presentation of coding execution for data analysis. The goal is to tackle more complex problems and integrate AI capabilities into various applications in a more efficient and straightforward manner.

SenseNova Empowers Industrial Upgrades and Accelerates Innovative Implementations

With the transformative effect of large models on human-machine interactions and the iterative power of SenseNova in reshaping product applications, SenseTime launches Office Raccoon to meet the data analysis needs.

Office Raccoon is a user-friendly data analysis tool that requires no coding or complicated operations. By integrating SenseNova's intent recognition, logic understanding, and code generation capabilities, Office Raccoon automatically converts raw data into meaningful analysis and visualization results through natural language input. It is well-suited to meet the data analysis demand in China, given SenseNova's strong Chinese language comprehension capabilities.

These products represent SenseTime's many endeavors in large model technology applications. Since the launch of SenseNova on April 10 last year, it has attracted over 3,000 enterprise users spanning industries, including internet, gaming, culture and tourism, education, healthcare, finance, and programming.

SenseTime is committed to making large models more accessible, expanding AI application scenarios, and ensuring effective large model utilization across industries. The company will continue to advance SenseNova to unlock innovative and front-loading implementations, empower a wider array of scenarios and industries, and bring the AI ecosystem as a whole towards the era of AGI.

About SenseTime

SenseTime is a leading AI software company focused on creating a better AI-empowered future through innovation. We are committed to advancing the state of the art in AI research, developing scalable and affordable AI software platforms that benefit businesses, people and society as a whole, while attracting and nurturing top talents to shape the future together.

With our roots in the academic world, we invest in our original and cutting-edge research that allows us to offer and continuously improve industry-leading AI capabilities in universal multimodal and multi-task models, covering key fields across perception intelligence, natural language processing, decision intelligence, AI-enabled content generation, as well as key capabilities in AI chips, sensors and computing infrastructure. Our proprietary AI infrastructure, SenseCore, integrates computing power, algorithms, and platforms, enabling us to build the "SenseNova" foundation model set and R&D system that unlocks the ability to perform general AI tasks at low cost and with high efficiency. Our technologies are trusted by customers and partners in many industry verticals including Smart Business, Smart City, Smart Life and Smart Auto.

SenseTime has been actively involved in the development of national and international industry standards on data security, privacy protection, ethical and sustainable AI, working closely with multiple domestic and multilateral institutions on ethical and sustainable AI development. SenseTime was the only AI company in Asia to have its Code of Ethics for AI Sustainable Development selected by the United Nations as one of the key publication references in the United Nations Resource Guide on AI Strategies published in June 2021.

SenseTime Group Inc. (stock code: 0020.HK) has successfully listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX). We have offices in markets including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Macau, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and South Korea, etc., as well as presences in Germany, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. For more information, please visit SenseTime's website as well as its LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube pages.

