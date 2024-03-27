Seoul's New Neighbor: Toko Kopi Tuku Unites Indonesian Tradition with Korean Vibrancy at New Pop-Up Shop

SEOUL, South Korea, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing the rich coffee culture of South Korea, Toko Kopi Tuku (TUKU), the Indonesian coffee brand beloved for its iced coffee, is thrilled to launch the first pop-up coffee shop in the heart of Seoul's bustling Gangnam district. The shop will be open for a month from March 25th as part of TUKU's dream to infuse the dynamic Korean coffee scene with the rich flavors of Indonesia.

Pop Up Coffee Shop, Toko Kopi Tuku, Seoul.

South Korea's sophisticated coffee lovers have made the country a global coffee hotspot, ranking 11th worldwide in coffee consumption per capita. Recognizing this, TUKU partners with Kornerd Coffee, one of Seoul's influential coffee industry players, to present a fusion of Indonesian coffee tradition and Korean excellence.

In a serendipitous encounter that spans oceans, the story of the partnership began when the owner of Kornerd Coffee visited Jakarta and experienced the unique charm of a TUKU brew. This mutual admiration has now blossomed into a collaboration right here in Seoul, located at 47, Gangnam-daero 160-gil, Gangnam-gu. TUKU and Kornerd Coffee will offer not only its famed 'iced latte with aren sugar' (a delightful concoction sweetened by the sap of the Aren palm tree), but also a selection of special Indonesian coffee blends.

"This is our third trip to South Korea, and with each visit, my admiration for the country's creative industry and vibrant coffee culture grew stronger. It's this very fascination that fuels our wish to bring with us our TUKU flavors, right from the corner of Cipete in Jakarta to Seoul, hoping not to just meet new faces, but also to learn and explore," said Andanu Prasetyo, CEO and Founder of Toko Kopi Tuku.

Supported by BERAGAM and Adena Coffee, the coffee roastery and processor behind the Toko Kopi Tuku, TUKU aspires as the locomotive for the Indonesian coffee industry. Through its pop-up shop, it's generating a wave of excitement for Indonesian coffee on the international stage. In this welcoming space, not only will guests be treated to an extraordinary coffee experience, but they will also have the option to purchase exclusive TUKU merchandise. Coffee lovers are warmly invited to enjoy the unique flavors and stories at Seoul's first Indonesian Pop-Up Coffee Shop.

For more information visit TUKU's official Instagram www.instagram.com/tokokopituku .

Media Contact:

Yves Isworo

Brand Strategist Toko Kopi Tuku

[email protected]/+62 856-9561-6773

SOURCE Toko Kopi Tuku