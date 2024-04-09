SGX-Listed Real Estate Developer APS To Acquire Taiwanese Sustainable Data Solutions Provider, Mobii Genius Co., Ltd.

The US$150 million acquisition will mark Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited's ( APS) foray into the development of zero-carbon data centres across Southeast Asia , the fastest-growing internet economy in the world

( Mobii Genius' proprietary green technology solutions— including carbon-neutral equipment and algorithms — are powered by chips created in partnership with an international graphic processing unit ("GPU") company

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited (APS), an SGX-listed real estate developer, announced today their plans to acquire a 100% stake in Taiwanese sustainable data solutions provider, Mobii Genius Co., Ltd. The US$150 million acquisition will mark APS's expansion beyond hospitality and elderly care facilities, into the development of zero-carbon data centres across Southeast Asia.

As the fastest-growing internet economy in the world[1], Southeast Asia's digital sector is projected to produce 20 million tonnes of carbon emissions by 2030[2]. The move to greener data infrastructure plays a crucial role in reducing this footprint, as well as the strain of data centres' energy needs on water and land resources.

"Creating green data processing and storage facilities is of paramount importance, especially as data is now the bedrock of so many aspects of our lives, from business to essential services," says Dato' Dr Choo Yeow Ming, Chief Executive Officer of APS. "While we have traditionally focused on the hospitality business, this acquisition will be a step forward in revitalising APS and enhancing shareholder value. We now look to grow sustainably alongside the climate resilience of the tech industry."

APS will be leveraging proprietary green technology from Mobii Genius, which is a subsidiary of Mobii Green Energy Co., Ltd., a Taiwanese renewable energy solutions firm specialising in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) for technology companies. The technology is powered by chips specially manufactured in partnership with an international GPU company.

Mobii Genius will provide carbon-neutral computing equipment at the upcoming facilities, namely low-power processors and energy-efficient data processing algorithms. Energy consumption within the data centres will also be actively optimised by Artificial Intelligence-driven intelligent monitoring systems and its insights.

Furthermore, the data centres' main energy supply will be harnessed from renewable energy sources like hydrogen and water to further offset carbon emissions arising from cooling, infrastructure, and other activities associated with data centre operations.

Mr Tseng Kuan-Chih, Chief Executive of Mobii Green Energy Co., Ltd. adds: "Our data infrastructure and the environment must both be healthy for the other to flourish. Mobii's green technology has been specifically designed over the years to do just that: decrease energy waste while increasing efficiency. This acquisition by APS is poised to help make this technology more accessible to more regions, starting with our expansion into Southeast Asia."

Upon successful completion of the condition precedents, the acquisition is targeted to be completed in the last quarter of 2024, with the first of these data centres expected to be built in Southeast Asia by 2025.

[1] Information obtained from <https://www.weforum.org/projects/digital-asean/> [2] Please refer to page 69 of the Google, Tamasek, Bain & Company e-Conomy SEA 2022 Report <https://www.temasek.com.sg/content/dam/temasek-corporate/news-and-views/resources/reports/e_Conomy_SEA_2022_report.pdf>

About APS

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited (APS) is a real estate developer based in Singapore, specialising in the building of hospitality facilities and retirement villages. The group's flagship project and its first foray into China, Project Phoenix, is an integrated residential-cum-active-ageing hub that spans healthcare, commercial, educational, and entertainment facilities all in one compound. APS is listed on the Singapore Exchange and is currently looking to expand into the development of sustainable data management centres. To learn more about APS, please visit www.asiastrategic.com.sg .

SOURCE Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments Limited (APS)