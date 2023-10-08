Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: A Journey through the Tales of the Tang Dynasty with "Chang'an" in Shaanxi

XI'AN, China, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The animation movie "Chang'an" brings to life the resplendent city of Chang'an during the zenith of the Tang Dynasty. Chang'an, now Xi'an in Shaanxi, unveiled a movie-inspired summer travel trip that promises an immersive journey through time. This unique travel experience is designed to unravel the tales of the Tang Dynasty, showcasing the rise and fall of an era and the brilliance of its "stars".

As you stroll through the bustling crowds around the iconic Wild Goose Pagoda, you'll find yourself on a picturesque journey along the "Ancient Poetry Road." It's an opportunity to ponder the rich tapestry of Chinese poetry. Along the way, every brick, every street, and every scene resonates with the vibrancy of the Tang Dynasty, illuminated by lights and radiant colors.

For those who wish to embrace the Tang Dynasty experience more intimately, donning traditional Hanfu attire, and join the fun at "The Longest Day in Chang'an" theme park. Here, you'll be transported back in time to experience the daily life of Tang Dynasty residents, all while enjoying captivating performances of Tang Dynasty music and dance.

If you're seeking a dose of cinematic nostalgia with friends, a visit to Xingqing Palace Park is a must. This place recreates the scenes where Gao Shi and Li Bai embarked on their journey to Chang'an, offering a chance to engage in poetic exchanges beneath the fragrant spring breeze.

Imagine yourself walking beneath the Purple Cloud Tower in the Tang Paradise, where you can immerse yourself in the wonders of the Tang Dynasty. As the melodies of the Xi'an drum music performances echo through the air, you'll find yourself transported back to ancient times.

As the sun sets and the Grand Tang Mall lights up the night, you'll have the opportunity to savor captivating Tang Dynasty performances, tantalizing Tang Dynasty cuisine, and immerse yourself in a splendor that has endured for over a millennium.

This Shaanxi's enchanting journey through time, inspired by "Chang'An", offers a captivating blend of history, culture, and immersive experiences. It's an invitation for travelers to follow in the footsteps of poets and scholars, reliving the glory of the Great Tang Dynasty, and immersing themselves in the brilliance that has left an indelible mark on China's cultural legacy.

