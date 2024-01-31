Shandong Heavy Industry Group Agreement with Singapore's Jardine Cycle & Carriage Direct Motor Interests for 120 Zhongtong Bus New Energy Buses

JINAN, China, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant ceremony held in Singapore on January 25, Shandong Heavy Industry Group and Singapore's Jardine Cycle & Carriage Direct Motor Interests (DMI) formally inked a deal for 120 Zhongtong Bus new energy buses. Zhongtong Bus new energy buses is one of the core enterprises of Shandong Heavy Industry Group. The event, attended by notable leaders and guests, underscored a shared commitment to advancing new energy transportation. Distinguished attendees included Mr. Zong Changqing, Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Singapore, Mr. Wilfrid Foo (Fu Si Ren), Managing Director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Direct Motor Interests (DMI), Mr. Cheah Kim Teck (Xie Jinde), Director of Business Development for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Direct Motor Interests (DMI), and Mr. Tan Xuguang, Chairman of Shandong Heavy Industry Group, SINOTRUK Group, and WEICHAI Group.

This agreement marks a deeper strategic collaboration between the Shandong Heavy Industry Group and the Jardine Cycle & Carriage Direct Motor Interests (DMI). Zhongtong Bus new energy buses, known for their environmental efficiency, are set to revolutionize Singapore's public transport, offering residents a more comfortable and convenient travel experience while contributing positively to environmental conservation.

Further emphasizing its commitment to the Singapore market, Shandong Heavy Industry Group has launched an operation center in Singapore. This center will support the group's rapid Southeast Asian expansion with comprehensive services including sales, after-sales, and technical support. This move highlights Chairman Tan Xuguang's focus on the Singapore market and long-term commitment to partners.

Mr. Wilfrid Foo (Fu Si Ren), Managing Director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Direct Motor Interests (DMI) , expressed excitement about the partnership, noting that the introduction of Zhongtong Bus new energy buses will drive sustainable public transport development in Singapore, reducing reliance on traditional fuel vehicles and lower carbon emissions.

The signing ceremony not only signifies deeper cooperation between Shandong Heavy Industry Group and Jardine Cycle & Carriage Direct Motor Interests (DMI) but also reflects a joint dedication to developing new energy transportation. Both parties will continue to collaborate closely, promoting a green transformation in Singapore's transport sector and contributing to the city's sustainable development.

