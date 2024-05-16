SheisDAO Launches Seed Round Fundraising to Revolutionize Digital Economy for Women

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SheisDAO, a pioneering tech startup dedicated to empowering women in the digital economy, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its seed round fundraising. This milestone marks the commencement of an exciting journey aimed at redefining the lifestyle of users worldwide.

Founded on the mission of enabling time and financial freedom for women, SheisDAO aims to address the professional challenges often faced by women due to personal life choices. Recognizing the concerns of working women regarding maintaining professional standing during significant life events, SheisDAO seeks to provide a solution that empowers women to secure stable sources of income while balancing personal responsibilities.

"At SheisDAO, we are not merely developing an app or a platform; we are creating a safe and inclusive space where women can leverage their strengths and achieve financial independence," said [Co-founder Toto]. "Our vision goes beyond offering just a primary job; we are committed to providing a viable second income option that empowers women to thrive in the digital economy."

Leveraging blockchain technology and a decentralized network, SheisDAO ensures the equitable utilization of social media, transforming users' engagement into lucrative opportunities. By enabling individuals to monetize their time spent on social media, SheisDAO is revolutionizing the digital landscape, offering a pathway to financial autonomy.

"We invite everyone to join us in revolutionizing the digital economy and shaping a more autonomous future," added [Co-founder Toto]. "Together, let's not only question 'Why don't we?' but also explore 'How can we?' as we embark on this transformative journey."

For more information about SheisDAO and its seed round fundraising initiative, please visit [https://www.sheisdao.io/].

SheisDAO Website: https://www.sheisdao.io/

Sheis Inc. Website: https://www.sheis.global/

Official Instagram: https://instagram.com/sheisdao?igshid=MjEwN2IyYWYwYw==

Name: Toto

Email: [email protected]

