Sheraton Surabaya Welcomes Guests with Special Offers and Spectacular Celebrations

THE HOLIDAY SEASON IS HERE!

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers, a 5-star hotel renowned for its luxury and quality services, presents a series of exciting promotions and events to celebrate the 2023 Christmas and 2024 New Year holidays. Decorated with a stunning "Winter Forest" theme, the hotel, located in the heart of Surabaya, is poised to welcome guests with an unforgettable atmosphere of joy and luxury this holiday season.

Memorable Feasts with Loved Ones

From gorgeous winter decorations, charming holiday hampers, delicious Christmas banquets, special stay packages and spectacular New Year's Eve party,& Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for guests to ring in 2024.

As the year-end holidays approach, Kafe Bromo is adorned to welcome guests who wish to host intimate meals with their loved ones. Apart from its charming atmosphere, Kafe Bromo is also ready to delight the guests' taste buds by presenting its delicious array of specialties in an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring authentic Indonesian dishes, as well as international cuisines such as Japanese, Thai, European, and many more.

In addition, Kafe Bromo offers various attractive promotions. "During this month, guests often choose Kafe Bromo as a place to get together with their partner, family, friends or loved ones to enjoy a delightful meal and exchange gifts. Therefore, we are offering a complimentary decoration service with a minimum of 10 guests," said Birgitta Mone, Director of Marketing Communication - Complex Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Tunjungan Plaza. Guests can also enjoy special promotions on 24 and 25 December, including buffet dinners and lunches with discounts of up to 30%, accompanied by saxophone and violin music to further warm the atmosphere.

For guests who desire to indulge in the luxury of a charming and delicious afternoon tea, Hotel Sheraton Surabaya presents "Sparkling Treasure". This elegant package is ready to accompany guests' afternoon time with a variety of sweet and savoury mini-bites with a bottle of sparkling wine.

Sharing joy through charming hampers

Giving gifts to loved ones and colleagues to share happiness is an integral tradition in celebrating Christmas. Therefore, La Patisserie, an elegant bakery located in the lobby area of Hotel Sheraton Surabaya, has prepared a selection of luxurious hampers titled "Festive Treasures". Available in two options, Dasher and Dancer Hampers, inspired by the names of Santa's two flying reindeer that help him deliver gifts to children on Christmas Day. Packaged in an exclusive suitcase with a choice of red or green colours, both packs contain tea, tea filters, sweets, Salted Chocolate Cookies, Speculoos Cookies and Oatmeal Cookies. As for the Dancer package, there is an additional drink with a choice of Sparkling Rose Wine or Champagne. The "Festive Treasures" hampers is priced starting from IDR 788,000++ and there is a 20% discount for purchases made before 10 December 2023.

Aside from the "Festive Treasures" hamper, Sheraton Surabaya also offers a "Gourmet Goodies" option as a parcel with a choice of dishes such as Ayam Kodok, Chinese Barbeque, Salmon or Beef Wellington starting from Rp 488,000++, which can be delivered from 1 December with a minimum order of three days in advance. For guests who want to give Christmas cake as a gift, La Patisserie has prepared a "Holiday Bites" menu, which includes Spiku Walnut Cake and various cakes in the shape of a Yule Log. The cakes are available in 2 varieties, the Classic Yule Log with Black Forest and Eggnog flavours, and the Fancy Yule Log made from Mille Crepe Roll with Rhum Raisin and Matcha Charcoal flavours.

Welcome 2024 with Excitement

As 2023 draws to a close, Sheraton Surabaya hotel is preparing a variety of amazing offers and a memorable New Year's Eve party for guests. Hotel Sheraton Surabaya will organise a grand celebration themed "Spark of Love" for the turn of the year which will feature Donnie Sibarani, former vocalist of Ada Band, to entertain more than five hundred guests. "We are opening three venues, the Grand Ballroom, Kafe Bromo and Kawi Lounge. In the Grand Ballroom, Donnie Sibarani as the guest star will perform nostalgic songs of the late 90s for one hour." Meanwhile, at Kafe Bromo there will be a buffet dinner until ten in the evening and then guests can continue to follow the countdown to the New Year at Kawi Lounge. Birgitta adds, "At Kawi Lounge and Grand Ballroom there will also be band performances, cabaret shows, percussion and DJs, as well as door prizes from Marriott hotels across Indonesia.

"In addition to preparing a festive party, Hotel Sheraton Surabaya also offers a selection of stay packages starting from Rp 3,200,000++ including breakfast and New Year's dinner for two. Hotel Sheraton Surabaya is also announcing promotions for certain name holders when booking rooms for the New Year via the official website or the Marriott Bonvoy app. "There is a 10% discount that we give to guests with certain names, such as: Happy, Deasy, Danny, Natalia, Santoso, Andre, Andi, Desi and others. You can find out more on our Instagram account," Birgitta concludes.

For more information and reservations, visit the official website of Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers at www.sheratonsurabaya.com or follow the official Instagram account at www.instagram.com/sheratonsurabaya.

About Sheraton® Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts makes it easy for guests to feel welcome at over 430 hotels and resorts in nearly 75 countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. Sheraton is currently undergoing a major brand transformation, creating a signature community experience for the next generation of travelers and locals alike at properties across the globe. The new vision for Sheraton features intuitive design, tech-forward experiences, and upgrades to everything from public space and F&B to flexible meeting space. For more information, please visit www.sheraton.com, and stay connected on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com.

About Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers

Ideally situated in the heart of Surabaya city, adjacent to the famous shopping center in East Java, Tunjungan Plaza Mall, and close to historical attractions, corporate offices, and the convention center, Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers is the perfect selection for travelers who are looking for a divine blend of luxury and comfort. With 302 well-appointed rooms and suites, as well as 43 apartments for long-term guests, Sheraton Surabaya ensures an experience that just feels-like-home.

Get immersed in our tropical-themed pool, specifically designed for kids and adults to enjoy, unwind, and relax during the time of dawn. Our distinctive restaurant is open every day, with Kafe Bromo that is specialized in Indonesian and Asian delectable cuisines, Kawi Lounge that offers a range of tantalizing cocktails and wines, complimented by live music performances every night, and La Patisserie, the chicest pastry and cakeshop, that is recently upgraded to cater the needs of relaxing teatime in the afternoon with tremendous selections of French pastries and pralines. The Sheraton Surabaya is furnished with 11 spacious modular meeting rooms with banquet arrangements, including the luxurious grand ballroom with the capacity of 300 persons, making the hotel a perfect selection for a conference, seminar, and gathering.

SOURCE Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers