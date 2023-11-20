Shincheonji Church of Jesus Celebrates Third Graduation of 100,000 Theology Students in Less than a Year Again.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Record-Breaking Growth: 108,084 Graduate from Shincheonji 12 Tribes Zion Christian Mission Center, Continuing Upward Trend Since 2019 (103,764 graduates) and 2022 (106,186 graduates).

Shincheonji Church of Jesus Celebrated Third Graduation of 100,000 Theology Students in Less than a Year Again.

For the third time in recent years, New Heaven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus is preparing to graduate 100,000 theology students at one time. The Shincheonji Church Zion Christian Mission Center offers an in-depth course that explains the entirety of the Bible, including all 22 chapters of the Book of Revelation. Graduates include pastors and everyday believers around the world who have taken the rigorous course for approximately one year.

Shincheonji Church has experienced explosive growth at a time when traditional churches have grappled with a significant decline in membership. Many people testify that the church's tremendous growth, even amidst extreme persecution, is due to its clear and concise explanation of the Book of Revelation.

Its ability to consistently produce 100,000 graduates at a time is just one of the many impressive accomplishments of Shincheonji Church. Including the online seminar series, which has exceeded 32 million cumulative views on YouTube, Shincheonji Church has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with 9,593 churches in over 80 different countries, promising to work together and to teach its Bible course free of cost.

The graduation ceremony, which began with the opening declaration of Shincheonji Church of Jesus Church Chairman Man-hee Lee, continued with the broadcast of congratulatory videos from people around the world, and a commemorative speech by Chairman Lee. In his commemorative remarks, Chairman Lee stated, "God is watching our gathering. Let's make the world a better place according to God's will," and encouraged the graduates and guests.

Regarding the words of Revelation that the graduates learned, Chairman Lee said, "The book of Revelation is not very long, but it contains tremendous information about the coming of God's kingdom." He emphasized, "Believing in this and making all of this known to many people is God's will."

He continued, "God and heaven coming to this earth and becoming one signifies that it will become a holy world ruled by God," and urged, "Let us make a good world according to God's will."

At the graduation ceremony, a 15-minute card section performance with the theme of 'The New Covenant Revelation testified by Shincheonji: Events of Betrayal, Destruction, and Salvation,' by over 10,000 participants received enthusiastic cheers and applause. This card section, which condenses the meaning of the 'The entire chapters of the Book of Revelation,' is regarded as the only comprehensive cultural and artistic content in the world that expresses the prophecy of the Book of Revelation and the reality of its fulfillment through cards.

The graduation ceremony, requiring significant effort for order and safety, was successfully executed by the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. A 10-hour transportation plan was implemented, using 2,200 tour buses to manage the large gathering, strategically distributing garages across various areas. With a team leader in each vehicle, volunteer guides, and a total of 14,000 safety personnel, the focus was on comprehensive safety management. Additionally, medical booths, emergency services, and ambulance standby teams were operational.

Among all denominations around the world, Shincheonji Church of Jesus is the only place where more than 100,000 saints come every year. This is because the word of truth is in Shincheonji and God and Jesus are together. Hoping everyone will verify the word and become one within the Bible.

SOURCE Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony