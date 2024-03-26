Siegwerk Vietnam Joins the CE Hub founded by UNDP

HANOI, Vietnam, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siegwerk Vietnam is proud to announce its membership in the Circular Economy Hub (CE Hub), a groundbreaking initiative founded by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to foster dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaborative efforts towards advancing the circular economy agenda in Vietnam.

The CE Hub serves as a vital platform for public-private partnerships aimed at accelerating the transition to a circular economy model in Vietnam. Through engagement with various stakeholders, the Hub facilitates the development of policies, guidelines, and initiatives to promote sustainable practices and resource efficiency across sectors.

Siegwerk's decision to join the CE Hub underscores its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. As a leading provider of printing inks and coatings, Siegwerk recognizes the importance of embracing circular economy principles to minimize waste, conserve resources, and reduce environmental impact.

By becoming a member of the CE Hub, Siegwerk gains access to a network of like-minded organizations, experts, and policymakers dedicated to driving positive change. The company looks forward to contributing its expertise and collaborating with other members to advance the circular economy agenda in Vietnam.

"We are thrilled to join the Circular Economy Hub and contribute to the collective efforts towards building a more sustainable future for Vietnam," said Dr. Stephane Bertaux, Head of Brand Owner Collaboration and Circular Economy, Siegwerk Southeast Asia. "Through our participation in the Hub, we aim to leverage our knowledge and resources to support the development of innovative solutions and initiatives, that promote circularity and resource efficiency across industries."

As part of its commitment to the CE Hub, Siegwerk will actively engage in dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaborative projects, aimed at driving systemic change and fostering a transition towards a circular economy in Vietnam.

About Siegwerk

Siegwerk is one of the leading global manufacturers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels. Based on 200 years of expertise, we provide customized solutions for all types of packaging needs - from functional and eye-catching to safe and sustainable. As a sixth-generation family business, we have long been aware of our responsibility for future generations. Under the motto "rethINK packaging", we are therefore actively driving the transformation to a circular economy by developing eco-friendly solutions that enable packaging circularity. Here, 30+ country organizations and ~5,000 employees worldwide ensure consistent high-quality products and customized support around the world. Learn more at www.siegwerk.com

SOURCE Siegwerk