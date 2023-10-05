Silicon Motion Sponsors the 2023 VEX Signature Event in Asia

We aim to enable Taiwanese students to enhance their skills and expertise to compete internationally.

HSINCHU, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced its sponsorship of the 2023 VEX Signature Event in Asia, aiming to encourage Taiwanese students to participate in the world educational robot competition to help them integrate with international standards and gain more valuable experience. Silicon Motion has always been committed to supporting innovative development in the education field and cultivating more scientific and technological talents in the long term. We intend to sponsor this event to motivate Taiwanese students to actively participate in this challenging and educational competition and showcase Taiwan's innovation and technological prowess to the world.

VEX Signature is the world's high-profile robotics competition, focusing on inspiring young people's passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), as well as cultivating their leadership and teamwork skills. Participating students are from middle and high schools. Students need to build their own robot based on the theme launched in each season and cooperate and compete with other participating teams in the competition. Students from Taiwan participating in the VEX Signature Robotics Competition will have the opportunity to compete against outstanding players from all over the world including the United States, Canada, China, and Japan. This event will not only enhance their competitiveness on an international level, but also enable them to broaden their network, establish friendships with like-minded individuals, and collectively delve into cutting-edge robotics technology. Additionally, this invaluable experience will enable them to develop independently and confidently as they closely interact with twice the number of exceptional players from around the globe, as well as extensively learn from their diverse approaches and effortlessly incorporate them into their own skill set.

"We firmly believe that Taiwan's scientific and technological talents necessitate investment and training from corporations," said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. "To this end, we plan to sponsor this event that inspires innovation among young students in Taiwan, encouraging their participation and broadening their international horizons. Our ultimate goal is to provide a solid foundation for their future careers."

The host school of this 2023 Asian VEX Robotics Competition is Pacific American School (PAS) in Hsinchu, and the competition date is from December 15 to December 17, 2023. The sponsors for this event include Silicon Motion, TSMC, MediaTek, Adata, Acer Gadget, Skytech and Taiwan Space Agency.

"We recognize the fast-approaching age of artificial intelligence, and technology is propelling us into a new era," said Pamela Chu, Founder and Principal of PAS. "Robotics will be pivotal in the future development of students. We are privileged to host this exhilarating event, which offers students a forum to cultivate creativity and encourage learning. We are confident this competition will motivate students to unleash their boundless potential."

For further information about the 2023 Asia VEX Signature Event, please visit: https://pacificamerican.org/?page_id=9190

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Corporate Media Contact:

Minnie Lin

Director of Marketing Communication Department

Tel: +886 2 2219 6688 Ext. 3010

E-mail: [email protected]



Sara Hsu

Senior Project Manager/ Marketing Communication Department

Tel: +886 2 2219 6688 Ext. 3011

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Silicon Motion Technology Corporation