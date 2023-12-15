Singapore and Shenzhen Drive Smart City Collaboration with 14 New Projects
15 Dec, 2023, 09:00 CST
- 14 new joint projects were launched at the 4th Singapore-China (Shenzhen) Smart City Initiative (SCI) Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) meeting
- Eight MOUs and four projects dedicated to smart city development were signed on the sidelines of SCI
SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced the inking of eight Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with key partners from Shenzhen and launching of 14 new joint projects at the 4th Singapore-China (Shenzhen) Smart City Initiative (SCI) Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) meeting. On the sidelines, four companies signed MOUs committing to be the first batch to operate in the smart city demonstration zone. These new projects reflect the continued interest from enterprises on both sides to build on the good momentum of the SCI and seize new opportunities in the digital economy.
The 4th SCI JIC meeting was held in Shenzhen and co-chaired by Singapore Permanent Secretary for Communications and Information, Mr. Joseph Leong, and a representative from the Chinese government.
Mr Joseph Leong said, "Singapore and Shenzhen share many complementarities given our focus on harnessing digital technologies for the common good, and our openness to new ideas and talent. I am confident that the Smart City Initiative will continue to serve as an important platform to pursue collaboration in forward-looking areas."
Strengthening Cooperation between Singapore and Shenzhen in Digital Innovation
The SCI was launched in 2019 to build stronger digital and business linkages between Singapore and Shenzhen. The initiative focuses on three core pillars for collaboration, namely: (i) digital connectivity, (ii) innovation and entrepreneurship, and (iii) talent exchange development. The SCI seeks to create opportunities for Singapore-based enterprises to tap the Chinese market in the Greater Bay Area, and for Chinese companies to enter the Southeast Asian markets through Singapore.
Eight MOUs were signed at the sidelines of the SCI JIC meeting to promote collaborations in a range of sectors including AI, innovation and talent exchange. The meeting also introduced 14 new joint projects in emerging areas such as AI and sustainability. Notable projects include the use of AI for logistics in e-commerce, green energy storage, smart rehabilitation care, and smart city solutions. To-date, a total of 43 projects have been initiated and 29 MOUs have been signed at SCI JIC meetings.
In addition to the MOUs and joint projects under SCI, the Singapore-Shenzhen Smart City Demonstration Zone is a joint initiative that serves as a testing ground for pioneering smart city technologies and solutions. Four new projects were established in the Demonstration Zone, focusing on new-generation information technology, digital economy, low-carbon solutions, and biomedicine. These projects aim to unlock innovative solutions and establish best practices in smart city technologies, and drive deeper collaborations between Singapore and Shenzhen companies through knowledge sharing and talent exchange.
Please refer to Annex A for the list of MOUs signed at the 4th SCI JIC Meeting and Annex B for the list of joint projects.
ANNEX B: List of 14 New Joint Projects launched at the 4th SCI JIC Meeting
- Crimson Logic – ABK Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd to develop a cross-border trade logistics digital intelligence platform to improve e-commerce logistics efficiency.
- Keppel - Guangdong Provincial Public Service Intelligent Computing Laboratory, Shenzhen Graduate School, Peking University to develop sustainable operation systems and smart community applications.
- China-Singapore International Joint Research Institute – The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen) establish a joint research centre to develop new energy storage technology for advancing renewable energy and optimising energy supply structure.
- Singapore Rehabilitation Institute – Sun Yat-sen University Shenzhen to develop AI-driven assisted living for personalised rehabilitation care.
- Nanyang Technological University – Sun Yat-sen University Shenzhen to build AI algorithms for smart city applications and a platform that integrates sensing, communication, computing, and control for federated swam intelligence.
- Fooyo – Olin Game Space (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. to develop a cross-border tourism plugin for foreign visitors traveling to Shenzhen to experience Shenzhen seamlessly from content discovery, to digital payment.
- ONE Championship (Singapore) Pte Ltd - world's leading sports entertainment company, Shenzhen Sports Industry Group will host a world top combat sports event, to jointly create an international sports event intellectual property with Shenzhen characteristics.
- Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP intends to set up its second representative office in China and has chosen Qianhai as the location in response to Shenzhen Qianhai's strategy to build itself as an international legal service center.
- EE Music Singapore pte.ltd – Shenzhen Shenkun Technology Co. Ltd to create an AI intelligent music metaverse interactive system for music education and production.
- Hashmeta Pte Ltd - Shenzhen Qianhai Hand-painted Technology and Culture Co., Ltd. will promote the application of digital human technology for new marketing and promotion methods.
- Momentum Works Pte Ltd – Shenzhen Qianhai International Talent Service Centre Co., Ltd will promote & facilitate cross border exchange of talent, business expansion and investment through Qianhai, leveraging resources and community connections across Southeast Asia and beyond.
- National University of Singapore Business School – Shenzhen Bosum Management Science Research Institute Co., Ltd will promote business services, business training and cultural exchanges between Singapore and small and medium-sized business owners in China and Southeast Asian countries.
- Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) – Shenzhen Bay Area Network Consulting Co., Ltd aims to nurture talent and promote the development of tertiary education in the Greater Bay Area through the Success Academy established by SUSS. The Success Academy will serve as a key nexus for academic and industry partners in Singapore and China to catalyse partnerships geared towards unlocking new learning experiences and real-workplace training opportunities for students and professionals alike.
- QuikBot Technologies Pte Ltd – Shenzhen Intelligence Guardforce Robot Technology Co., Ltd will collaborate to co-develop an innovative deep-tech logistics delivery system that leverages robotoics, IoT and cloud computing technologies. It aims to address the challenges of global logistics and contribute to the growth of smart cities.
