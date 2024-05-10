Themed 'People. Possibilities. Paradoxes: Scripting the Frontier of Work', World Human Resource Congress (WHRC) 2024 is a key HR convention globally that gathers industry professionals, business leaders, and talent experts across more than 30 countries.

The 3-day Congress will feature over 60 leading speakers covering an engaging blend of thought-provoking discussions and innovative ideas within the HR sector.

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Mr. Heng Swee Keat will deliver the opening address as the Guest of Honour.

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore hosts the World Human Resource Congress (WHRC), one of the world's most prestigious and influential human resource congresses. It was previously held in Singapore in 2006. The 19th World Human Resource Congress 2024 (WHRC 2024) will be held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Marina Bay Sands from 14 to 16 May 2024. Mr. Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies will be delivering the opening address as the Guest of Honour.

Hosted by the Singapore Human Resources Institute (SHRI), a leading, not-for-profit, professional HR body, WHRC 2024 has drawn more than 1000 delegates to Singapore to-date. The event is supported by esteemed HR organisations such as Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP), Gallup, Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), and Human Capital Leadership Institute (HCLI). Industry support has been outstanding, with over 60 major sponsors and exhibitors taking part.

The Congress' programme will be extensive and diverse featuring over 60 speakers, 10 keynote sessions, 3 masterclass sessions, 12 panel discussions, 44 exhibitor booths among others. It aims to elevate HR excellence on a global scale, highlighting significant advancements and best practices in today's workplace.

Given the rapidly changing workplace environment, human resource issues become even more pertinent to businesses around the world. WHRC 2024 is dedicated to exploring the forefront of HR challenges, spearheading innovative solutions. It navigates transformative trends like AI and HR Tech while addressing human leadership, skill-based hiring, learning, diversity, and mental well-being. With a focus on actionable strategies, it equips professionals to thrive in today's dynamic workforce.

Key Highlights for WHRC 2024

WHRC 2024 will discuss a wide range of issues that impact the evolving human resource landscape – including the potential of AI, effective management styles, healthy workplace dynamics, and return-to-work strategies in a post-pandemic era.

Distinguished speakers who will be covering these topics include Daniel Susskind , economist and writer, Piyush Gupta , Chief Executive Officer of DBS Group, Dave Ulrich , renowned global HR thought leader of The RBL Group, and Dr Laura Kirby , Chief Mental Health Officer of Commonwealth Bank.

"As the host of WHRC's 19th edition, I am thrilled to welcome HR professionals and industry leaders here in the dynamic city of Singapore. In an ever-evolving business landscape, the transformative power of technologies like generative AI has propelled us beyond boundaries, seamlessly connecting distant boardrooms and bridging continents in ways we could never have imagined. Amidst the transformative power of AI, we – HR professionals and leaders – must display agility in embracing these changes by fostering environments where remote teams thrive in synergy and lifelong learning flourishes," said D N Prasad, President, Singapore Human Resources Institute (SHRI).

He adds, "Beyond technology, it is crucial that as custodians of human capital, we remain steadfast to our purpose to lead with empathy, ensuring that our policies prioritise inclusivity, mental health support, flexible work arrangements, and a culture that fosters continuous growth and development."

Registration for WHRC 2024 is still available through various options including a three-day pass at $2,800, a one-day pass at $600, or a discounted rate for groups of five or more which amounts to $2,100. For more information, please visit www.whrc2024.com .

About World HR Congress

The World HR Congress is the largest global Human Resources event that brings together world-class thought leaders, practitioners, and innovators in the HR and Strategic Workforce Planning sectors. With the theme of People. Possibilities. Paradoxes: Scripting the Frontier of Work, delegates will address critical issues related to work, workplaces and inspiring the workforce. Topics include embracing technology in HR, inclusive workplaces, strategic talent attraction and retention, sustainable practices within HR and more.

About SHRI

The Singapore Human Resources Institute is the local host of the 19th World HR Congress. It has been the leading HR authority in Singapore, championing human capital excellence since 1965. It offers different core products and services; SHRI Academy, SHRI Corporate Learning & Consultancy Hub, SHRI Capability Development Centre and the Singapore Professionals' & Executives' Co-operative (SPEC). These services aim to promote continuous learning, upgrading and professional development.

