SINGAPORE'S NOZAMA TEAM EMERGES CHAMPION IN HUAWEI DEVELOPER COMPETITION 2023 UNDER ASIA PACIFIC REGION CATEGORY

DONGGUAN, China, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 edition of the Huawei Developer Competition, which attracted more than 19,000 developers and 3,000 teams from more than 30 countries and regions, came to its finale on November 19, 2023.

Themed "Spark Infinity", the event's Finals and Awards Ceremony were wrapped up successfully at Huawei's Songshan Lake in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China.

Kang Ning, President of Huawei Cloud Ecosystem Grand prize winner - team Nozama from Singapore 1st runner-up winners - Netizen from Thailand and DecentraRating from Singapore

For Asia Pacific, the five-month long competition, which focus on cloud foundation segment, attracted 136 teams from 12 countries and regions with a 116 entries submitted.

After rigorous selection, three teams from Singapore successfully made it to the Top 9 in the Huawei Developer Competition Asia-Pacific Region segment, while the rest were from Malaysia (two teams) and one apiece from Hong Kong, mainland China, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

The nine teams pitched their solutions at the final round held in Songshan Lake.

Kang Ning, President of Huawei Cloud Ecosystem, said in his speech: "The global digital economy is thriving, with foundational models emerging that are reshaping the industry. Developers, who are at the heart of this ecosystem, are also experiencing unprecedented opportunities. Huawei stands ready to collaborate with developers to explore the realms of multi-architecture computing, AI, and cloud native technologies, paving the way for a digital future."

Singapore's Nozama, comprising Cedric Khua, Daren Tan, Daniel Choo and Glenda Teo emerged the grand winner and took home US$10,000 with their entry "Magik" that targeted children's development through play.

"Kids need play. But when busy parents choose to rely on electronic devices to provide entertainment for their children, it leads to adverse effects such as a decreased attention span, addiction, overstimulation, and a lack of motor skills and problem solving skills," the team said in their presentation.

According to Nozama, their Magik bridges the gap between physical toys and digital ones by offering a hybrid play experience, combining the benefits of both mediums of play to provide engaging and fun filled games for children.

The first runner-up and prize money of US$5,000 went to Thailand's Netizen team which focused on the surge in food delivery services that has led to a complex accounting process for businesses to reconcile revenue received.

Their "Reconcile Process Automation" solution allows accounting departments to check the reconciled balance, and executives can see the daily sales summary of each branch the next day.

Singapore's DecentraRating team also win the first runner-up prizes with their solution on addressing fake reviews and malicious content on E-commerce platforms.

In his speech, Andy Jin Hui, Huawei Cloud APAC Vice President and Head of Marketing and Industry Development, said the Huawei Developer Competition is a global initiative opened for global developers aimed at promoting technological achievements, identifying outstanding projects and applications, and building an open, thriving developer ecosystem with the cloud as its foundation.

"Many excellent projects unfortunately did not make it past the shortlisting rounds, but they still deserve our applause, and we welcome them to participate again next year," said Mr Andy.

Mr Andy also proclaimed that in addition to the main programs, Huawei also organized two technical empowerment training sessions, answering over 100 questions raised by participants during the competition.

About 400 individuals participated in the competition, making it a tremendous achievement for garnering such a response from developers.

Throughout the competition, a plethora of interesting and community-based projects that could benefit from integration with various applications from Huawei were exhibited.

Among other projects that made it to the final round were Thailand's entry on "Watchable Content in Native Language" that looks at the Soca's AI platform that power's seamless communication and creation across any language.

The CyberWhiz team from University Putra Malaysia on the other hand flaunted a transparent and friendly complaint lodge system for the public, highlighting the need for a system to report and complain about potholes and bad roads in the country.

City University of Hong Kong's Laboratory for SMART Animal Management came out with an innovative AI-driven solution that revolutionizes livestock management.

Not only did the winning teams and individuals in the competition received accolades and prize money, Huawei also offered support through four major programs: Huawei Developer Program, Spark Program, HCDG, and HCSD.

At the award ceremony, Huawei also presented the Huawei Cloud Campus Ambassador Certificate to the Top 9 student team leaders in the competition.

Among the selected students were Cao Yuxuan (Nanyang Technological University of Singapore), Jet Maquiling, from STI College of Philippines , Cedric Khu Yan Han from National University of Singapore, Nidhi Mahejabeen Hossain from City University of Hong Kong and Muhammad Anas Mohd Marzuki from Universiti Putra Malaysia.

Huawei is committed to advancing the integration of software, hardware, edge, device, and cloud, as well as partnering with development ecosystems, increasing investment in R&D innovation, and collaborating with developers across different industries to drive global technological progress.

For more than 30 years, Huawei has been committed to technological innovation, making new breakthroughs and using technology to propel the world forward.

The Huawei Developers Competition provides huge opportunities for hundreds of ambitious developers to reach new heights and embrace the challenging world.

About HUAWEI CLOUD

HUAWEI CLOUD has been committed to building an open and win-win ecosystem with the cynosure placed on developers. Currently, HUAWEI CLOUD has more than five million global developers, more than 42,000 partners, and exceeding 10,000 cloud store SaaS applications. HUAWEI CLOUD has cooperated with more than 110 universities across the country to cultivate tens of thousands of professionals and have deeply integrated production, learning, research, and application, resulting in a far reaching and stable core technology ecosystem. In the era of rapid development of big models, HUAWEI CLOUD provides the Pangu big model R&D engineering suite for developers to build an open model community and big model cloud school, helping developers quickly develop big models. In the past, it took five months to complete an end-to-end development of a 100 billion parameters-large model. Now, with current cutting-edge AI cloud services and the large model development suite, the development preparation can be significantly diminished to just one month. HUAWEI CLOUD hopes that developers can build a prosperous ecosystem based on Huawei's root technologies and leverage the computing power of the cloud and the powerful capabilities of the Pangu model.

SOURCE Huawei Cloud APAC